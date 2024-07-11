The Wasp trailer: Naomie Harris, Natalie Dormer plot a murder in psychological thriller

Trailer: Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer star in the psychological thriller The Wasp, from the director of Julia’s Eyes

By

Shout! Studios will be giving the psychological thriller The Wasp, starring Naomie Harris of Skyfall and Natalie Dormer of Game of Thrones, a theatrical release on August 30th, and with that date just eight weeks away a trailer for the film has made its way online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Julia’s Eyes director Guillem Morales was at the helm of The Wasp, working from a screenplay written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, based on Malcolm’s stage play of the same name. Harris and Dormer are said to deliver captivating performances in this “tense, twist-filled” film as two estranged friends who reunite over tea, only to unveil a dangerous and deceptive plot that will irrevocably alter their lives.

Dominic Allburn (A Place to Call Home), Jack Morris (Into the Deep), Rupert Holliday-Evans (Silent Witness), Naomi Richards (The Ballad of Lucy Sands), Jake Donald-Crookes (Hill of Vision), Evelyn Temple (The Outlaws), Leah Mondesir-Simmonds (The Silent Twins), Alice Grace (Love Struck), Olivia Juno Cleverley (Napoleon), and Isobel Hawkridge (Sanditon) are also in the cast.

The Wasp sounds intriguing, and I’m definitely interested in watching Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer share the screen in a movie from the director of Julia’s Eyes, so I’ll probably watch this one at some point. I doubt I’ll be seeing it during the theatrical run, but I’ll definitely keep it in mind for a someday view.

Morales’ other directing credits include The Uninvited Guest and episodes of Decline and Fall, The Miniaturist, Urban Myths, The Vineyard, and Inside No. 9.

James Harris produced The Wasp alongside Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Leonora Darby, Matthew B. Schmidt, and Sean Sorensen. Executive producers include Dean Buchanan, Julie Dansker, Jordan Fields, Sefton Fincham, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Bavand Karim, and Mark Lane. Claire Gibson was line producer, with Willem Osland as co-executive producer.

What did you think of the trailer for The Wasp? Are you a fan of Naomie Harris and/or Natalie Dormer, and does this look like a movie you’d like to catch on the big screen at the end of next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Wasp

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Trailer: Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer star in the psychological thriller The Wasp, from the director of Julia's Eyes
The Wasp trailer: Naomie Harris, Natalie Dormer plot a murder in psychological thriller
Your Monster, a horror rom-com musical starring Melissa Barrera, gets a teaser poster to promote the film's October release
Your Monster: Melissa Barrera horror rom-com musical gets a poster and October release date
An Alien: Romulus featurette looks at the back to basics approach Fede Alvarez took the film: scares and practical FX
Alien: Romulus featurette focuses on the film’s back to basics approach
Mike Flanagan has launched a podcast called Directors Commentary, part of the new SpectreVision Radio network
Mike Flanagan launches podcast Directors Commentary on SpectreVision Radio
View All

About the Author

15518 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Wasp News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles