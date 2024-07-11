The Wasp trailer: Naomie Harris, Natalie Dormer plot a murder in psychological thriller

Trailer: Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer star in the psychological thriller The Wasp, from the director of Julia’s Eyes

Shout! Studios will be giving the psychological thriller The Wasp , starring Naomie Harris of Skyfall and Natalie Dormer of Game of Thrones, a theatrical release on August 30th, and with that date just eight weeks away a trailer for the film has made its way online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Julia’s Eyes director Guillem Morales was at the helm of The Wasp, working from a screenplay written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, based on Malcolm’s stage play of the same name. Harris and Dormer are said to deliver captivating performances in this “tense, twist-filled” film as two estranged friends who reunite over tea, only to unveil a dangerous and deceptive plot that will irrevocably alter their lives.

Dominic Allburn (A Place to Call Home), Jack Morris (Into the Deep), Rupert Holliday-Evans (Silent Witness), Naomi Richards (The Ballad of Lucy Sands), Jake Donald-Crookes (Hill of Vision), Evelyn Temple (The Outlaws), Leah Mondesir-Simmonds (The Silent Twins), Alice Grace (Love Struck), Olivia Juno Cleverley (Napoleon), and Isobel Hawkridge (Sanditon) are also in the cast.

The Wasp sounds intriguing, and I’m definitely interested in watching Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer share the screen in a movie from the director of Julia’s Eyes, so I’ll probably watch this one at some point. I doubt I’ll be seeing it during the theatrical run, but I’ll definitely keep it in mind for a someday view.

Morales’ other directing credits include The Uninvited Guest and episodes of Decline and Fall, The Miniaturist, Urban Myths, The Vineyard, and Inside No. 9.

James Harris produced The Wasp alongside Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Leonora Darby, Matthew B. Schmidt, and Sean Sorensen. Executive producers include Dean Buchanan, Julie Dansker, Jordan Fields, Sefton Fincham, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Bavand Karim, and Mark Lane. Claire Gibson was line producer, with Willem Osland as co-executive producer.

What did you think of the trailer for The Wasp? Are you a fan of Naomie Harris and/or Natalie Dormer, and does this look like a movie you’d like to catch on the big screen at the end of next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.