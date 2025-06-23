The Waterfront: We Chat with the cast of Netflix’s hot new series!

If you’ve opened your Netflix account since last Friday, you’ll notice that a new title has zoomed to the top of the top 10 TV list. That show is The Waterfront, a family crime drama that comes from the mind of none other than Kevin Williamson. Of course, genre fans will know that name from his work with the Scream series, with him actually now in the midst of directing the seventh film, which reunites him with original star Neve Campbell. Yet, Williamson has arguably been even more successful as a showrunner, with a string of hits that include Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries, and more.

The Waterfront takes place in a fictional coastal town, Havenport, North Carolina, which is lorded over by generations of the Buckley family. When the patriarch, Harlan, played by The Iron Claw and Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany, falls ill, his children, Jake Weary’s Cane and Melissa Benoist’s Bree step up, but when he starts to recover, they’re not eager to return power to their father’s hands, leading to a dark, wild ride.

Of course, family dramas tinged with liberal amounts of violence and crime are nothing new, and have been popular ever since the days of Dallas, all the way up to the recent Yellowstone. The Waterfront fills that void nicely, and our own Tyler Nichols was lucky enough to sit down with stars McCallany, Weary and Benoist as they dig into their new show and sing the praises of absent cast member Maria Bello. Check it out embedded at the top of the article!