Netflix nixes The Waterfront after one season

The show, The Waterfront, is a family crime drama that comes from the mind of none other than Kevin Williamson. Of course, genre fans will be familiar with that name from his work with the Scream series and the first I Know What You Did Last Summer, with him actually now in the midst of directing the seventh Scream film, which reunites him with original final girl Neve Campbell. Yet, Williamson has arguably been even more successful as a showrunner, with a string of hits that include Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries, and more.

The Waterfront would become a hit, zooming to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 TV list. It spent five weeks on the global Top 10 list, including a rare three-peat at Number 1, where it would peak at 11.6 million views for its first full week of release. However, the streamer has a habit of making unconventional decisions. According to Deadline, Netflix has not chosen to renew The Waterfront for another season. The publication has heard from sources that Williamson, himself, broke the news to the cast. The series had just premiered two months ago, on June 19.

The Waterfront takes place in a fictional coastal town, Havenport, North Carolina, which is lorded over by generations of the Buckley family. When the patriarch, Harlan, played by The Iron Claw and Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany, falls ill, his children, Jake Weary’s Cane and Melissa Benoist’s Bree step up, but when he starts to recover, they’re not eager to return power to their father’s hands, leading to a dark, wild ride.

Of course, family dramas tinged with liberal amounts of violence and crime are nothing new, and have been popular ever since the days of Dallas, all the way up to the recent Yellowstone. The Waterfront fills that void nicely, and our own Tyler Nichols was lucky enough to sit down with stars McCallany, Weary and Benoist as they dig into their new show and sing the praises of absent cast member Maria Bello.

What do you think of the news of its cancellation? Are you hoping the show finds another home? Sound off in the comments below.