The Weeping: Lindsey Shaw, Alexis Knapp, & more set to star in creature feature

Last year, we heard that Spyder Dobrofsky – who worked on the scripts for such flicks as The Housewives of the North Pole and One Christmas Wish, as well as Mom’s Day Away, and made his feature directorial debut with the mystery thriller Spiral – was making a holiday horror movie called Down Below. That movie made its way out into the world back in October (you can check it out on Amazon), and now it has been announced that Dobrofsky is following it up with a creature feature called The Weeping ! Lindsey Shaw (Ned’s Declassified), Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect), Reggie Lee (Tropic Thunder), Chris Zylka (The Amazing Spider-Man), Shoshana Bush (On My Block), and Hutch Dano (Zombeavers) have signed on to star in the film, which heads into production next month.

Dobrofsky will be directing The Weeping from a screenplay he wrote. The synopsis: When a group of friends go camping in a protected Native American forest, they unknowingly wake up a sinister beast that haunts all who trespass . Sounds promising to me; I’m always up for another story about campers getting messed up, whether by slashers or by sinister beasts. I’m looking forward to finding out just what sort of sinister beast these campers are going to have to go up against.

The film is being produced by Brienne Austen and Giovanna Andolina of Rock and Royal Productions

In addition to directing the horror films Down Below and The Weeping, Dobrofsky also wrote the 2022 horror film Teardrop, which was directed by Steven R. Monroe (the remake of I Spit on Your Grave) and was released through the Tubi streaming service as a Tubi Original. Down Below tells the following story: On the 20th anniversary of the gruesome Christmas Eve murders at St. Agnes Church, a demonic preacher from the past returns to haunt that same town’s residents. Among them is Salem, a young man whose once-happy life is being torn from him piece by piece, as he’s framed for an unspeakable crime. The only one who believes his innocence is a broken-hearted call-girl, who has nightmares of her own. Together and apart, they’re forced to face their own demons as well as a real one, who goes by the name of Mr. Monday. As for Teardrop, The nightmare begins when a teacher takes his students on a field trip to an obscure ghost town that may be haunted.

Does The Weeping sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.