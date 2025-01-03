The Wild Robot gets a streaming release date at Peacock

My favorite animated film of 2024, The Wild Robot, is getting a streaming release on Peacock on Friday, January 24, 2025. Debuting at the latest Toronto International Film Festival, the animated epic based on Peter Brown’s New York Times bestselling novel series, The Wild Robot, stomped to over $324 million at the global box office. If you’re not a Peacock subscriber, you can rent or purchase The Wild Robot on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and other Video On Demand platforms.

Directed by three-time Academy Award nominee Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot is an epic adventure staring Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, the Black Panther franchise) as Roz, a robot that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must adapt to the harsh surroundings. Gradually, Roz starts building relationships with the animals on the island, including a clever fox voiced by Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), and becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill, voiced by Kit Connor (Ready Player One, Heartstopper). The Wild Robot is a powerful story about self-discovery, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature, and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things.

The Wild Robot features an incredible supporting voice cast alongside Nyong’o, Pascal, and Connor, including Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Rango), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy), Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise), Matt Berry (The IT Crowd, What We Do in the Shadows) and Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). Showcasing music by Emmy and Grammy-nominated composer and Oscar winner Kris Bowers, the film also boasts two original songs by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and music sensation Maren Morris.

In my estimation, The Wild Robot is Dreamworks Animation’s best and most mature movie. Beyond the life lessons, laughs, and heart-stopping heroism, it is a carefully crafted tale about breaking the bonds of isolation, trying to fit in where others feel you don’t belong, and going about life your way and no one else’s. Roz’s winning the island over through her selfless acts will surely be a topic of conversation come awards season.

Speaking of awards, I would not be surprised to see The Wild Robot nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 97th Academy Awards. It has a good shot at taking the crown if movies like Inside Out 2, Flow, or Memoir of a Snail don’t beat it to the punch.

Are you excited about The Wild Robot coming to Peacock on Friday, January 24, 2025? Let us know in the comments section below.