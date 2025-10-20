The Witcher season 4: Liam Hemsworth didn’t want to directly redo anything Henry Cavill did as Geralt

Netflix was building up their series The Witcher , which is inspired by a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, to be a major franchise. In addition to the flagship show, they made the anime films The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, a prequel mini-series called The Witcher: Blood Origin, and a couple other spin-offs were in the works, but recently, it has looked like it was all winding down. The Witcher season 4 wrapped production a while back with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from former star Henry Cavill, Netflix announced that season 5 will be the end of the show, and it was said that two spin-offs, one called The Rats and another a show that would have been aimed at younger viewers, had been scrapped… But there may be life in The Witcher yet. Not only is The Rats rumored to be revived as a feature film, but we do still have two seasons of the main show to watch. Season 4 is set to premiere on October 30th, and a batch of character posters have been unveiled. You can check those out at the bottom of this article. The posters were originally shared by IGN, and they also had the chance to talk to Hemsworth, who revealed that he didn’t want to directly redo anything Cavill had done when he stepped into Geralt’s shoes.

The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family — the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified . Season 4 has the following synopsis: After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. Hemsworth is joined in the cast by returning stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, and new additions Laurence Fishburne, Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Danny Woodburn, Linden Porco, Eve Ridley, and Clive Russell.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich hinted that there might be more spin-offs after the main show wraps up. In the meantime, let’s see how Liam Hemsworth does in the role of Geralt.

Hemsworth told IGN he had played the video games before getting contacted about The Witcher, and counts the game Witcher 3 as “one of the best games of all time.” Once he was contacted about the Geralt role, he also took a look at the Netflix series and the Sapkowski books.

Hemsworth said, “ We tied a few of the earlier things that Henry had done when he was portraying the character to the beginning of me taking over the role… I didn’t want to directly try to redo anything that he’d done. I initially had a little bit of hesitation towards that. And then after some talks with Lauren and the writers, we felt like it was a way of throwing back to some earlier things that we’ve seen The Witcher do already, and saying, ‘Here’s my version of it, and we’re going to move forward with it.’ … Once I got on set and really understood where Henry left the role, and I understood where I was picking it up, it was no longer about having to think about that. It was just where I’m going and how I got here. And then what I do is try and be present and focus on what my motivation is moving forward. So as long as I understood emotionally where this character was at this point in the story, my job going forward became the same as it as it ever is: I’m just focusing on the direction I’m moving in, and trying to understand why I’m going that way. “

According to Hemsworth and Hissrich, his Geralt is in a more emotional, vulnerable place than we’ve seen the character in before – and he’s also slightly more talkative, being open to having lengthier conversations than Cavill’s Geralt tended to. He also has a dry wit and might even flash a cheeky smile from time to time. Hemsworth told IGN, “ I wanted it to be able to show these moments of him opening up a little more. My interpretation of this character is Geralt is a deeply empathetic person. As much as he’s lived a very isolated life, and is reluctant to open up to people or be vulnerable with people, apart from, say, Ciri and Yen and Jaskier… [At] this point in the story, we’re really seeing him go through a lot of changes. So I wanted to earn those moments. Because when we find him, he’s dealing with doubt. He’s struggling. He’s really unsure about himself… He’s injured right now, so he’s unsure whether, even if he does find Ciri, if he’s actually going to be able to save her, if he has the strength and the ability to save her. It is purely the fact that he actually is able to be vulnerable with his friends and meet this chosen family that he’s able to lean on them and find the courage and find the strength… This idea of chosen family is what really pushes him forward and motivates him to go on. “

Will you be watching The Witcher season 4, and are you interested in seeing what Liam Hemsworth does in the role of Geralt? Take a look at the character posters, then let us know by leaving a comment below.