The Witcher showrunner hints there may be more spin-offs in development

Netflix was building up their series The Witcher , which is inspired by a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, to be a major franchise. In addition to the flagship show, they made the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and a prequel mini-series called The Witcher: Blood Origin, with another anime movie called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and a couple other spin-offs in the works… but recently, it has looked like it was all winding down. The Witcher season 4 recently wrapped production with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from former star Henry Cavill, Netflix announced that season 5 will be the end of the show. And while The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set to be released on February 11th, there was a rumor that it might be the last of the spin-offs, with two others, one called The Rats and another a show that would have been aimed at younger viewers, having apparently been scrapped. But now, during an interview with SFX magazine, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has hinted that there might be more spin-offs after the main show wraps up.

The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family — the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified . Season 4 has the following synopsis: After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice. The movie follows Geralt as he’s hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village, where he finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople that threatens to erupt into all-out war.

Hissrich told SFX magazine (with thanks to Redanian Intelligence for the transcription), “ We made a conscious decision to end the live-action show after season five, where the books ended. We felt very strongly about that, but it doesn’t mean that all Witcher storytelling has to be done. I love this world. I’m constantly looking for other opportunities to expand it outside of the main mothership show. ”

