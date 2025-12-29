All 11 seasons of The X-Files be will streaming for free in the new year

Government conspiracies. Liver-eating mutants. Alien abductions. Bruce Campbell as a demon. The X-Files really did have it all — and now fans can dive back into the iconic series as all eleven seasons (a whopping 218 episodes) will soon begin streaming for free on Pluto TV.

When Will The X-Files Start Streaming on Pluto TV?

The X-Files will start streaming on Pluto TV on January 1. The series will be available on demand, but there will also be a dedicated 24/7 linear channel, which will kick off by running through the entire series chronologically, followed by curated weekend marathons.

Pluto TV already has a handful of dedicated sci-fi channels, including ones focusing on Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Stargate, and Doctor Who, so The X-Files should fit right in.

What is The X-Files?

Created by Chris Carter, The X-Files is a sci-fi series that follows FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they investigate unsolved cases involving paranormal and unexplained phenomena.

At its peak, the show was a full-blown phenomenon, expertly balancing standalone “monster-of-the-week” episodes with an expansive mythology centered on a shadowy government conspiracy to conceal the truth about alien life and its plans for humanity. Memorable characters, genuinely creepy monsters, and the electric chemistry between Duchovny and Anderson helped cement The X-Files as a pop-culture landmark.

The series premiered on Fox in 1993 and ran for nine seasons before concluding in 2002. A feature-length film was released in 1998, with The X-Files: I Want to Believe arriving in theaters in 2008. The franchise was later revived for two additional seasons, which aired in 2016 and 2018.

Ryan Coogler is Developing a New X-Files Series

I’ve always loved The X-Files, so I’ve been very curious to see what Ryan Coogler does with the concept. The Black Panther director has been developing a reboot of the series, and now that Sinners is out of the way, it’s expected to be his next project.

Much like the original series, Coogler recently confirmed that the reboot will feature both standalone and myth-arc episodes. “ It wouldn’t be X-Files if we didn’t do both, ” he said. “ We intend on having both monsters of the week and also the overarching conspiracy. ” There have been rumblings that Danielle Deadwyler (Till) may be in talks to play one of the leads, but when asked about it, Coogler laughed and said, “ I can neither confirm or deny. “