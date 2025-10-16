Horror Movie News

They Will Kill You: Barbara Muschietti says Zazie Beetz horror film will bring a smile to your face in 2026

The Zazie Beetz horror film They Will Kill You reaches theatres in 2026 and producer Barbara Muschietti says it will make viewers smileThe Zazie Beetz horror film They Will Kill You reaches theatres in 2026 and producer Barbara Muschietti says it will make viewers smile

Director Andy Muschietti and his producer / sister Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaking team behind Mama and the $1 billion grossing adaptations of Stephen King’s It, recently teamed up with Skydance to form a new horror label called Nocturna, and the first project to come out of the Nocturna partnership is the horror thriller They Will Kill You, which has New Line Cinema on board to co-finance and distribute. It was recently announced that the film will be reaching theatres on March 27, 2026 – and during an interview with Deadline, Barbara Muschietti said this is a movie that will bring smiles to the faces of people who watch it.

Zazie Beetz, whose credits include Joker, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2, stars as a woman who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. Beetz is joined in the cast by Patricia Arquette (True Romance), Tom Felton of the Harry Potter franchise, Heather Graham of Boogie Nights and Suitable Flesh, and Myha’la of Industry and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Arquette’s character is one of the leads, the head of the co-op. Felton is a member of the cult.

They Will Kill You is described as being “a tonal mix of Ready or Not and The Raid.” Kirill Sokolov – who is said to be known for his dark sense of humor – will be directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Alex Litvak. Sokolov previously directed the action comedy No Looking Back and the comedic thriller Why Don’t You Just Die!, both of which were Russian productions. Litvak is best known for writing the 2010 Predator sequel Predators with Michael Finch. He went on to co-write Paul W.S. Anderson’s version of The Three Musketeers and the TV movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

The Muschiettis are producing They Will Kill You alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Dan Kagan. Nocturna Co-Heads of Film, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, serve as executive producers with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe.

Speaking with Deadline, Barbara Muschietti revealed that Nocturna read the They Will Kill You screenplay in December 2023 and had the project in production by the following September. She said, “We shot it in South Africa last year and we are very much near the finish line. It’s a lot of fun. It’s horror-comedy-action, and a great mixture and balance of those three. It’s something people will walk out of with a smile on their face, and it’s what the world needs right now.

Are you looking forward to having They Will Kill You put a smile on your face in 2026? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
