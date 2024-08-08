They Will Kill You: Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton join Zazie Beetz horror film

Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton have joined Zazie Beetz in the horror thriller They Will Kill You, produced by the Muschiettis

Yesterday, we heard that Patricia Arquette (True Romance) has joined the cast of Kenneth Branagh’s contemporary psychological thriller The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Arquette is also in the cast of the horror thriller They Will Kill You , which also stars Tom Felton of the Harry Potter franchise and Zazie Beetz, whose credits include Joker, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2.

New Line Cinema are on board to co-finance and distribute They Will Kill You. Director Andy Muschietti and his producer / sister Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaking team behind Mama and the $1 billion grossing adaptations of Stephen King’s It, recently teamed up with Skydance to form a new horror label called Nocturna, and this is the first project to come out of the Nocturna partnership.

Kirill Sokolov – who is said to be known for his dark sense of humor – will be directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Alex Litvak. Sokolov previously directed the action comedy No Looking Back and the comedic thriller Why Don’t You Just Die!, both of which were Russian productions. Litvak is best known for writing the 2010 Predator sequel Predators with Michael Finch. He went on to co-write Paul W.S. Anderson’s version of The Three Musketeers and the TV movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

They Will Kill You is aiming to start filming in South Africa in mid-September. The story centers on a woman (Beetz) who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. The project is described as being “a tonal mix of Ready or Not and The Raid.”

Arquette’s character is one of the leads, the head of the co-op. Felton is a member of the cult.

The Muschiettis are producing They Will Kill You alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Dan Kagan. Nocturna Co-Heads of Film, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, serve as executive producers with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe.

