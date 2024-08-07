The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde: Patricia Arquette & more join Kenneth Branagh thriller

Back in May, it was announced that Jodie Comer of Killing Eve and The Bikeriders had signed on to star in the latest film from writer/director Kenneth Branagh, a contemporary psychological thriller called The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde . Production is now underway in the UK, and Deadline has learned that Comer is joined in the cast by Patricia Arquette (True Romance), Michael Sheen (Good Omens), Tom Bateman (Da Vinci’s Demons), Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), Michael Balogun (You Don’t Know Me), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Warrior Nun), Karla Crome (Carnival Row), Aiysha Hart (Atlantis), and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones).

Details on the story Branagh has crafted for this film are being kept under wraps, and the same goes for any character details. The “contemporary psychological thriller” description is all we have to go on.

The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde is being independently financed. The project reunites Branagh with his Belfast producers Tamar Thomas, Laura Berwick, and Becca Kovacik. Matthew Jenkins and Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau are also producers on the film.

It makes sense that the producers of Belfast would want to work with Branagh again, as that Branagh written and directed film earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Branagh took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Since wrapping his work on Belfast, Branagh has gone on to make two Agatha Christie adaptations, 2022’s Death on the Nile and 2023’s A Haunting in Venice. Those were follow-ups to his 2017 Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express, and he played Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in all three of the films. It remains to be see if Branagh intends to make any more Agatha Christie / Hercule Poirot films, or if the series is going to be left as a trilogy. While we wait to find out, we have The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde to look forward to.

