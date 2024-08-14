They Will Kill You: Heather Graham, Myha’la join Zazie Beetz horror film

Heather Graham and Myha’la will star in the horror film They Will Kill You alongside Zazie Beetz, Patricia Arquette, and Tom Felton

Director Andy Muschietti and his producer / sister Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaking team behind Mama and the $1 billion grossing adaptations of Stephen King’s It, recently teamed up with Skydance to form a new horror label called Nocturna, and the first project to come out of the Nocturna partnership is the horror thriller They Will Kill You, which has New Line Cinema on board to co-finance and distribute. Last week, we heard that Patricia Arquette (True Romance) and Tom Felton of the Harry Potter franchise had signed on to star in the film alongside Zazie Beetz, whose credits include Joker, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2. Now The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Heather Graham of Boogie Nights and Suitable Flesh will also be in the film, and Deadline reports that Myha’la of Industry and Bodies Bodies Bodies is in the cast as well.

Details on the characters Graham and Myha’la are playing have not been revealed. We know that Beetz is playing a woman who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. Arquette’s character is one of the leads, the head of the co-op. Felton is a member of the cult.

They Will Kill You is described as being “a tonal mix of Ready or Not and The Raid.” Kirill Sokolov – who is said to be known for his dark sense of humor – will be directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Alex Litvak. Sokolov previously directed the action comedy No Looking Back and the comedic thriller Why Don’t You Just Die!, both of which were Russian productions. Litvak is best known for writing the 2010 Predator sequel Predators with Michael Finch. He went on to co-write Paul W.S. Anderson’s version of The Three Musketeers and the TV movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

The Muschiettis are producing They Will Kill You alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Dan Kagan. Nocturna Co-Heads of Film, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, serve as executive producers with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe.

Are you interested in They Will Kill You? What do you think of Heather Graham and Myha’la joining Zazie Beetz, Patricia Arquette, and Tom Felton in the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

