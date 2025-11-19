They Will Kill You: Zazie Beetz / Muschietti horror movie will bring strong bloody violence and gore to the screen

Director Andy Muschietti and his producer / sister Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaking team behind Mama and the $1 billion grossing adaptations of Stephen King’s It, recently teamed up with Skydance to form a new horror label called Nocturna, and the first project to come out of the Nocturna partnership is the horror thriller They Will Kill You , which has New Line Cinema on board to co-finance and distribute. It was recently announced that the film will be reaching theatres on March 27, 2026 – and today, the Motion Picture Association ratings board revealed that they have given the film an R rating for strong bloody violence, gore, language and brief sexual content/nudity .

Zazie Beetz, whose credits include Joker, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2, stars as a woman who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. Beetz is joined in the cast by Patricia Arquette (True Romance), Tom Felton of the Harry Potter franchise, Heather Graham of Boogie Nights and Suitable Flesh, and Myha’la of Industry and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Arquette’s character is one of the leads, the head of the co-op. Felton is a member of the cult.

They Will Kill You is described as being “a tonal mix of Ready or Not and The Raid.” Kirill Sokolov – who is said to be known for his dark sense of humor – will be directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Alex Litvak. Sokolov previously directed the action comedy No Looking Back and the comedic thriller Why Don’t You Just Die!, both of which were Russian productions. Litvak is best known for writing the 2010 Predator sequel Predators with Michael Finch. He went on to co-write Paul W.S. Anderson’s version of The Three Musketeers and the TV movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

The Muschiettis are producing They Will Kill You alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Dan Kagan. Nocturna Co-Heads of Film, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, serve as executive producers with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe. Barbara Muschietti has described the film as a fun horror comedy action movie that will make viewers smile.

Are you looking forward to having fun watching They Will Kill You bring strong bloody violence and gore to the screen 2026? Let us know by leaving a comment below.