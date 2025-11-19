Horror Movie News

They Will Kill You: Zazie Beetz / Muschietti horror movie will bring strong bloody violence and gore to the screen

By
Posted 2 days ago
The Muschietti-produced horror film They Will Kill You, starring Zazie Beetz, has earned an R rating for violence and goreThe Muschietti-produced horror film They Will Kill You, starring Zazie Beetz, has earned an R rating for violence and gore

Director Andy Muschietti and his producer / sister Barbara Muschietti, the filmmaking team behind Mama and the $1 billion grossing adaptations of Stephen King’s It, recently teamed up with Skydance to form a new horror label called Nocturna, and the first project to come out of the Nocturna partnership is the horror thriller They Will Kill You, which has New Line Cinema on board to co-finance and distribute. It was recently announced that the film will be reaching theatres on March 27, 2026 – and today, the Motion Picture Association ratings board revealed that they have given the film an R rating for strong bloody violence, gore, language and brief sexual content/nudity.

Zazie Beetz, whose credits include Joker, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2, stars as a woman who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years and may be under the grip of a Satanic cult. Beetz is joined in the cast by Patricia Arquette (True Romance), Tom Felton of the Harry Potter franchise, Heather Graham of Boogie Nights and Suitable Flesh, and Myha’la of Industry and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Arquette’s character is one of the leads, the head of the co-op. Felton is a member of the cult.

They Will Kill You is described as being “a tonal mix of Ready or Not and The Raid.” Kirill Sokolov – who is said to be known for his dark sense of humor – will be directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Alex Litvak. Sokolov previously directed the action comedy No Looking Back and the comedic thriller Why Don’t You Just Die!, both of which were Russian productions. Litvak is best known for writing the 2010 Predator sequel Predators with Michael Finch. He went on to co-write Paul W.S. Anderson’s version of The Three Musketeers and the TV movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

The Muschiettis are producing They Will Kill You alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Dan Kagan. Nocturna Co-Heads of Film, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, serve as executive producers with Sokolov, Litvak, and Carl Hampe. Barbara Muschietti has described the film as a fun horror comedy action movie that will make viewers smile.

Are you looking forward to having fun watching They Will Kill You bring strong bloody violence and gore to the screen 2026? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Film Ratings
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,487 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Zazie Beetz News

See More

Latest Horror News

Over the years we have heard of several potential Rob Zombie movies that remain unmade... but they're Rob Zombie Movies We Want To See!Over the years we have heard of several potential Rob Zombie movies that remain unmade... but they're Rob Zombie Movies We Want To See!

Horror Movie News

Unmade Rob Zombie Movies We Want To See

Posted 16 hours ago
Rob Zombie has said that for every one film project of his that moves forward, there are five potential projects that fall by the wayside. We haven’t heard of quite that many unmade Rob Zombie movies, but we have heard...
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News