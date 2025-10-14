This Is Not a Test: “The Breakfast Club meets 28 Weeks Later” horror movie secures Shudder distribution

A couple of years ago, Olivia Holt had a prominent role in the time travel slasher movie Totally Killer. She was one of the leads in the rom-com slasher Heart Eyes, which was released earlier this year. Now, we have another Holt genre project to look forward to, as she stars in a film called This Is Not a Test , which is described as “The Breakfast Club meets 28 Weeks Later.” Adam MacDonald (Backcountry, Pyewacket, Out Come the Wolves) directed the apocalyptic horror thriller, which is based on a YA novel by bestselling author Courtney Summers – and Variety reports that it has just secured a distribution deal with Independent Film Company and Shudder! This is MacDonald’s fourth collaboration with IFC Entertainment Group, as they released all three of his movies mentioned above. The deal includes rights in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, and will bring This Is Not a Test to theatres sometime in 2026.

The film follows Sloane and a small group of her classmates who take cover in their high school to escape their suddenly apocalyptic hometown. As danger relentlessly pounds on the doors, Sloane begins to see the world through the eyes of people who actually want to live and takes matters into her own hands. Holt is joined in the cast by Froy Gutierrez (The Strangers: Chapter 1), Luke MacFarlane (Bros), Corteon Moore (Overcompensating), Chloe Avakian (John Wayne Gacy), and Carson MacCormac (Clown in a Cornfield).

MacDonald provided the following statement: “ Courtney Summers’ book This Is Not a Test captivated me completely with its raw energy and dynamic characters, a story I felt personally and knew it had to be brought to the screen. I couldn’t be happier with Olivia Holt’s exceptional talent stepping into Sloane’s shoes (Docs) and bringing her to life. I’m beyond thrilled the film is in great hands and found a home with Independent Film Company and Shudder, a team that puts so much passion in the films they release. Producer Cybill Lui and I brought together the very best creative team to realize this deeply emotional, gritty, intense film, one that puts you on the very edge of your seat and will leave you with hope at the end of the world. ” Independent Film Company’s Director of Acquisitions and Productions, Adam Koehler, added, “ Adam MacDonald has an unmatched ability to elevate genre filmmaking with heart, intelligence, and raw human emotion. We’re thrilled to bring This Is Not a Test to a new generation of viewers who crave horror that hits both the gut and the soul. “

Are you glad to hear that Independent Film Company and Shudder will be sending This Is Not a Test out into the world?