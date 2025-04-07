Early tickets to see Marvel’s Thunderbolts* are on sale alongside a “Careful Who You Assemble Pack” to celebrate the launch

You can pre-order your tickets for Marvel’s Thunderbolts* and snag a “Careful Who You Assemble Pack” to celebrate the film.

With only a few weeks until Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is released in theaters, people wanting to skip the ticket booth crowd can take care of business online with today’s pre-order launch. Today’s ticket pre-sales for Thunderbolts* come courtesy of Fandango, and we’ve got details about bonus packages coming to select theaters.

In addition to putting tickets up for pre-sale, Fandango is releasing a “Careful Who You Assemble Pack” for theaters. For just $39.99, you’ll get a ticket to Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, an Exclusive Limited-Edition stamped 12″ x16″ poster, along with one limited collectible coin, which will either be an Exclusive Commemorative Collector’s Coin or a super-rare Limited-Edition Numbered Gold Variant Coin. These packs are limited to one run, meaning there’s only one chance to claim one for yourself.

Thunderbolts* is the next Marvel outing, with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) forced to unite on a dangerous mission. Lewis Pullman plays Bob, a superpower individual also known as The Sentry. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also returns as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who seems to be pulling the strings behind the scenes.

As we’ve noted before, we know little about Thunderbolts* beyond the fact that the film involves “the rag-tag team forming an unlikely alliance of skilled individuals, each with something to prove. They refuse to let their pasts define them, so they take the opportunity to save the day seriously and crack a few skulls along the way.” It will feature the titular team locking horns with the Superman-like character Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman, whose unpredictable actions could destroy city blocks, alongside any hope of the Thunderbolts saving the day.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) directed Thunderbolts* from a screenplay that has been worked on by Eric Pearson (Black Widow) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef). Schreier directed many of the episodes of Beef, and admitted to Empire that Thunderbolts* does have “a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy.“ Beef was an A24 production, and Pugh recently described this film as “this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes”

Will you pre-order Thunderbolts* tickets? Let us know in the comments section below.