Marvel’s Thunderbolts* gets a new trailer and official poster

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the only teams showing up to Super Bowl LIX. As fans bite their fingernails with anticipation about the big game, Marvel Studios is getting some of that prime Super Bowl real estate to promote their upcoming superhero/antihero film, Thunderbolts*.

Taking the field in the latest Thunderbolts* trailer are Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). We know little about Thunderbolts beyond the team locking horns with the Superman-like character Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman. Thankfully, today’s trailer gives us more to chew on.

In Marvel’s Thunderbolts trailer, the rag-tag team forms an unlikely alliance of skilled individuals, each with something to prove. They refuse to let their pasts define them, so they take the opportunity to save the day seriously and crack a few skulls along the way. We also get a new look at Pullman’s Sentry, who’s unpredictable actions could destroy city blocks alongside any hope of the Thunderbolts saving the day.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays the devilishly clever and mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about returning for Thunderbolts and how the film is a “different beast” than other chapters in the MCU.

“It’s a completely different beast,” Louis-Dreyfus told EW. “This movie’s a real opportunity for me to really explore the Val character. You really get to know what she’s made of, and even a lot of her backstory. She’s in it to win it. You’re going to see her entire plan unfold. It has a lot of mystery to it and there’s some twists and turns that you don’t see coming, which are the best kind. There’s a lot of suspense, which is very groovy.” She added that her character is “about four steps ahead all the time, or at least she thinks she is until she’s not. All of these characters have worked for her under certain circumstances, so she would fancy herself as a bit of a puppet master, and she’s very power-hungry. She’s a user of anti-heroes. She definitely sees herself as the leader, the organizer of this group, but I’m not sure they see her as such. Her intentions aren’t necessarily pure. You’ve got hero, you’ve got anti-hero, you have villain…is there such a thing as an anti-villain?”

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* lays the smackdown in theaters on May 2, 2025. Check out the new poster below!