Exclusive Clip from Tim Burton docuseries looks back at the first time Burton met Johnny Depp

We’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the Tim Burton docuseries that looks back at Burton’s first meeting with Johnny Depp

Last week, we unveiled the trailer for Tara Wood’s four-part docuseries about the life and beloved work of director Tim Burton. Now, we’ve gotten our hands on an EXCLUSIVE clip from the docuseries – and this one looks back at a very important moment in Burton’s life and career: the first time he met actor Johnny Depp, who he would go on to work with on Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, and Alice Through the Looking Glass (Burton didn’t direct that last one, but he was still on board as a producer). You can hear about their first meeting by checking out the video embedded above.

As previously mentioned, Wood’s Tim Burton docuseries marks a special occasion because it’s the first exploration of Burton’s storied career that was made with Burton’s blessing. The presentation includes exclusive interviews, unpublished artworks, and a never-before-seen-stop-motion short film. Attendees of last year’s Tribeca Film Festival got a sneak peek of the first episode, with rave reviews circulating throughout the event shortly thereafter. Joining Tara Wood—whose previous works include the well-received Tarantino and Linklater documentaries—for her Tim Burton docuseries is a who’s who of Burton’s hallowed library of films, including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Danny Elfman, Danny DeVito, Christoph Waltz, Christopher Walken, and Mia Wasikowska.

When the trailer was unveiled, Wood provided the following statement: “ Following the incredible response to Episode 1 at Tribeca and the fans’ voracious desire for more, I’m thrilled to announce the completion of the long-awaited Tim Burton docuseries! Tim tells his life story through his filmography, and the doc takes us on a truly inspiring journey through decades of cinematic history, filled with deep personal insights, passions, and struggles — the challenge is keeping it to four episodes! “

Are you looking forward to Tara Wood’s Tim Burton docuseries? Take a look at the exclusive “meeting Johnny Depp” clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Disclaimer: Our JoBlo Media founder/CEO, Berge Garabedian, is one of the executive producers on this project.