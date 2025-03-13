A first look at the new Tim Burton docuseries explores the mad genius of one of cinema’s most enigmatic filmmakers

A new Tim Burton docuseries takes audiences into the weird and wonderful mind of one of cinema’s most unique filmmakers.

When people ask me who my favorite filmmakers are, one of the first names that pop into my twisted brain meats is Tim Burton, the mad genius behind such timeless and stylish films as Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, Batman, Ed Wood, Dark Shadows, and one of my personal favorites, Big Fish. From the start of his career as a director of unique short films, it was apparent Burton would go on to create great things. When Pee-wee’s Big Adventure “Tequila” danced its way onto the silver screen, it was clear that a genie had escaped the Hollywood bottle. Today, we’re getting a first look at Tara Wood’s four-part docuseries about the life and beloved work of Tim Burton.

Wood’s Tim Burton docuseries marks a special occasion. It is the first exploration of Burton’s storied career with Burton’s blessing. The presentation includes exclusive interviews, unpublished artworks, and a never-before-seen-stop-motion short film. Attendees of last year’s Tribeca Film Festival got a sneak peek of the first episode, with rave reviews circulating throughout the event shortly thereafter.

Joining Tara Wood—whose previous works include the well-received Tarantino and Linklater documentaries—for her Tim Burton docuseries is a who’s who of Burton’s hallowed library of films, including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Danny Elfman, Danny DeVito, Christoph Waltz, Christopher Walken, and Mia Wasikowska.

“Following the incredible response to Episode 1 at Tribeca and the fans’ voracious desire for more, I’m thrilled to announce the completion of the long-awaited Tim Burton docuseries!” said Wood. “Tim tells his life story through his filmography, and the doc takes us on a truly inspiring journey through decades of cinematic history, filled with deep personal insights, passions, and struggles — the challenge is keeping it to four episodes!”

I visited The World of Tim Burton Exhibition in Los Angeles, California, years ago. It’s the closest I’ve come to Burton’s work, and I’m getting similar vibes from today’s tease for the Tim Burton docuseries. The fact that Burton is behind this presentation makes it sweeter, especially since he’s giving us exclusive access to his creative process and unreleased works. It’s sure to be a treat for any Burton fan, and we can’t wait to see what Wood and Burton are channeling for the complete series.

Disclaimer: Our JoBlo Media founder/CEO, Berge Garabedian, is one of the executive producers on this project.