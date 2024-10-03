Time Cut trailer: ‘Back to the Future meets Scream’ horror film reaches Netflix this month

Three years ago, it was announced that Freaky (watch it HERE) collaborators Michael Kennedy and Christopher Landon would be teaming up again to bring us a new genre project called Time Cut , which was being described as “Back to the Future meets Scream” – and now, Time Cut is finally ready to make its way out into the world! Netflix has announced that they will be releasing the movie on October 30th, just in time for Halloween viewings, and today a trailer for it has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above. Netflix has also unveiled a pair of posters for the film, and those can be found at the bottom of this article.

Although Landon directed Freaky, he did not Time Cut. Instead, Hannah MacPherson, director of Sickhouse and the Into the Dark film Pure, took the helm. Kennedy wrote the initial script with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend story editor Sono Patel, then MacPherson got involved in the writing process as well. Landon produced the film with Matt Kaplan’s ACE Entertainment.

Landon and Kennedy are both known for putting slasher twists on familiar concept. Landon directed the time loop slashers Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2 U, as well as the Kennedy-scripted body swap slasher Freaky. Kennedy also wrote It’s a Wonderful Knife, which was a slasher take on It’s a Wonderful Life. A “Back to the Future meets Scream” movie sounds like something that will be right in line with those films… the only problem is, Time Cut was beaten to the concept! Although it was announced a year after we first heard about Time Cut, the movie Totally Killer was released last October, and it was a time travel slasher blend of Back to the Future and Scream. It even took its lead character to the 1980s, the decade when Back to the Future was released.

Time Cut doesn’t go back that far. It shows us what happens when a teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister. The cast includes Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, Michael Shanks, Griffin Gluck, Summer H. Howell, Rachael Crawford, Megan Best, Sydney Sabiston, Adam Hurtig, Samuel Braun, Kataem O’Connor, Jordan Pettle, Chess Tomlinson, Dutchess Cayetano, Gwendolyn Collins, BJ Verot, Colleen Furlan, and Elena Howard-Scott.

Totally Killer already did the time travel slasher thing and the ’80s were a much cooler time period than the early 2000s, but Time Cut still looks like it will make for a fun viewing experience, and I’m always interested in watching a new slasher movie, with or without time travel, time loops, body swapping, or other sorts of gimmicks.

What did you think of the Time Cut trailer? Will you be watching this movie later this month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.