Todd Phillips confirms he is done with DC after Joker sequel

With Joker: Folie à Deux just days away from its release but reviews skewing so-so, the hype has no doubt fizzled. And while promotion has still been heavy and a lot of us are still looking forward to Lady Gaga’s interpretation of Haley Quinn, this sequel will be the last we get of both the Joker and his flame, at least as told by Todd Phillips.

Todd Phillips has confirmed yet again that the Joker sequel will indeed be his last go in that realm. Added to this, he says that even if Harley Quinn is a hit with fans, he won’t be doing a spinoff. “It’s not really where this movie is headed for me. I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films.” This is a complete double-down of previous comments Phillips made, telling Variety, “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world.”

So, what has Phillips said? With the first Joker, themes of mental instability, social isolation, the health care system, and the dangers of a comforting cult ran rampant. While some criticized the film that it equated violence with mental illness and gave some – that is, those who don’t quite understand what’s going on on the screen – a new anti-hero to worship, the film did insanely well at both the box office and the 92nd Academy Awards, taking in more than $1 billion worldwide and earning 11 nominations, winning for Hildur Guðnadótti’s score and Joaquin Phoenix’s lead performance.

As for what the Joker sequel has in store, we’ll have to wait until October 4th to fully know and give our final verdict. While some of the air has been removed from the hype balloon, the musical twist still remains enticing and Lady Gaga has proven to be capable of some truly remarkable performances.

