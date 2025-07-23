Together: Dave Franco, Alison Brie body horror film gets its final trailer

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to see the body horror film Together at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and said that “horror fans are going to have a blast” with this one when it makes its way out into the world. (You can read his full 8/10 review at THIS LINK.) Now, Neon is planning to bring this good time to horror fans with a July 30th theatrical release – and with that date just one week away, the final trailer for the film has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The feature debut of writer/director Michael Shanks (no, he is not the actor who was on Stargate SG-1), Together has the following synopsis: With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple’s relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh. Here’s an expanded synopsis: Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.

Dave Franco (Now You See Me) and Alison Brie (Community) play the couple at the heart of the story and also happen to be a couple in real life. They’re joined in the cast by Damon Herriman (Justified). IMDb adds that Sunny S. Walia (Neighbours), Jack Kenny (Of an Age), Mia Morrissey (Deadloch), Tom Considine (Jack Irish), Karl Richmond (Clickbait), Sarah Lang (Get Krack!n), Melanie Beddie (Five Bedrooms), Rob Brown (Preacher), and newcomers MJ Dorning and Charlie Lees are in there as well.

Together was produced by Picturestart’s Erik Feig and Tango’s Lia Burman, along with Brie, Franco, Mike Cowan, and Andrew Mittman. Bumbray said the film sports “the kind of electric energy too often missing from horror movies these days, with a propulsive pace and style that reminded me of the best of eighties horror flicks.” It has been rated R for violent/disturbing content, sexual content, graphic nudity, language and brief drug content.

Are you looking forward to Together? Check out the final trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.