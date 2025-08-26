Horror Movie News

Together: Dave Franco, Alison Brie body horror film gets a digital release

By
Posted 39 minutes ago
The body horror film Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, has been given a digital release one month after it reached theatresThe body horror film Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, has been given a digital release one month after it reached theatres

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to see the body horror film Together at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and said that “horror fans are going to have a blast” with this one when it made its way out into the world. (You can read his full 8/10 review at THIS LINK.) The film didn’t draw in a huge number of viewers; it has earned just over $23 million at the global box office… but maybe it will reach a wider audience now that it’s dropping onto home video. Together has been given a digital release and is available to watch on Amazon, where it can be rented for $17.74 and purchased for $22.74.

The feature debut of writer/director Michael Shanks (no, he is not the actor who was on Stargate SG-1), Together has the following synopsis: With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple’s relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh. Here’s an expanded synopsis: Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.

Dave Franco (Now You See Me) and Alison Brie (Community) play the couple at the heart of the story and also happen to be a couple in real life. They’re joined in the cast by Damon Herriman (Justified). IMDb adds that Sunny S. Walia (Neighbours), Jack Kenny (Of an Age), Mia Morrissey (Deadloch), Tom Considine (Jack Irish), Karl Richmond (Clickbait), Sarah Lang (Get Krack!n), Melanie Beddie (Five Bedrooms), Rob Brown (Preacher), and newcomers MJ Dorning and Charlie Lees are in there as well.

Together was produced by Picturestart’s Erik Feig and Tango’s Lia Burman, along with Brie, Franco, Mike Cowan, and Andrew Mittman. Bumbray said the film sports “the kind of electric energy too often missing from horror movies these days, with a propulsive pace and style that reminded me of the best of eighties horror flicks.” It’s rated R for violent/disturbing content, sexual content, graphic nudity, language and brief drug content.

Will you be watching Together now that it has been given a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,979 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Together News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!