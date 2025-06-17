Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas to receive honorary Oscars at the 2025 Governors Ball

Hey, DJ, cut to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and help get the party started because the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is dishing out honorary Oscars at the 2025 Governors Ball! At this year’s celebration, Hollywood icons Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible franchise, Top Gun) and Debbie Allen (A Different World, Fame), plus longtime Spike Lee collaborator and production designer Wynn Thomas, will receive statues of little bald men made of bronze and gold plating. Furthermore, country music goddess and humanitarian Dolly Parton will receive the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The ceremony happens on November 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood during the 16th annual Governors Awards.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” Academy president Janet Yang said in a release. “The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres. Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all. Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts. And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft.”

Some of Tom Cruise’s best films include Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Top Gun: Maverick (for which he received a producer Oscar nom in 2023), Risky Business, Edge of Tomorrow, Born on the Fourth of July, Collateral, Jerry Maguire, and more. Meanwhile, fans celebrate Debbie Allen’s inspiring career with repeat viewings of Fame, Ragtime, Jo Jo Dancer, and Your Life is Calling. Wynn Thomas is a brilliant production designer with credits for films like Hidden Figures, Da 5 Bloods, Cinderella Man, Malcolm X, Do the Right Thing, Eddie Murphy: Raw, Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks!, and more! Finally, Dolly Parton needs little introduction, as the 79-year-old country star is a legendary songwriter, musician, philanthropist, and humanitarian whose selfless acts have changed the lives of many throughout her storied journey.

It’s great to see all four honorary Oscar recipients recognized by the Academy at this year’s Governors Ball. Their contributions to the entertainment industry are near-limitless, and we’re better for their talents and dedication to the art of show business.