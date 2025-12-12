Movie News

Rumor: Has Tom Cruise jettisoned his space movie?

Posted 4 hours ago
Tom Cruise‘s career has a theme song and the song is “Push It to the Limit.” The star has continually pushed the realm of filmmaking to new limits as he’s a star with a daredevil tendency and he’s also a producer to make things happen. So, if he wants to put actors in fighter jets for real in Top Gun: Maverick, he’ll get it done. If he wants to hang off a plane, climb Burj Khalifa himself, borrow an entire aircraft carrier, crash a train, or pilot a helicopter himself for the Mission: Impossible series, he’ll get it done. Three years ago, it was reported that Cruise would start planning to push limits even further by filming the first movie on location in space with director Doug Liman. Cruise would’ve been the first civilian to do a spacewalk for the film.

Cruise in the escape pod?

Now that Cruise is either done with his spy franchise or taking a break from it, will he be moving on to the ambitious project to be shot in space? According to Page Six, they have a source that claims Cruise has decided to scrap the film. His reason for doing so is not the logistical reason that you may think. The insider, who has familiarity with those involved in the project, says, “From what I understand, they would need NASA coordination to do the movie, and supposedly Tom Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor. You’d need permission from the federal government.” The source would add, “Tom didn’t want to ask for political reasons.”

Cruise has been a star who has been largely apolitical in his public image, at least with this latest administration. However, the star also “turned down a recent 2025 Kennedy Center honor from Trump,” citing “scheduling conflicts.” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine once tweeted, “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.” However, it’s also being said that the tweet has been deleted and there have not been further discussions about the film with the space department.

