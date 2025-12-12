Torso adaptation in the works for Netflix from Zach Cregger and Roy Lee

THR reports that Netflix is in early development on a feature-film adaptation of Torso, the graphic novel by Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko, which tells the true story of Eliot Ness investigating a mysterious serial killer known as the Cleveland Torso Murderer. There have been many attempts to bring this story to the big screen, but Netflix seems to be very confident, having acquired the rights in a seven-figure deal following an intense bidding war.

Zach Cregger Will Produce Torso for Netflix

No writer or director is yet attached to Torso, but the project boasts considerable talent on its producing team. Zach Cregger (Weapons) will produce through his Subconscious producer banner, with Roy Lee producing through Verigto Entertainment. Alex Hedlund and Nick Antosca will produce via Eat the Cat. Bendis and Andreyko are also on board as executive producers.

What is Torso About?

Torso was initially published in 1998/99 by Image Comics as a six-issue limited series. After helping to bring down Al Capone, Eliot Ness was transferred to Cleveland, where he became involved in the hunt for the Torso Murderer, a real-life serial killer who received their nickname due to, for the most part, only leaving the torsos of their victims behind. Many of the victims were very difficult to identify, with most still known as John or Jane Does.

The murderer was never caught, but they may have taunted Ness by placing the remains of several victims in full view of his office at City Hall. Ness also believed that the killer provoked him by sending him postcards.

David Fincher was Once Attached to Direct Torso

Nearly twenty years ago, David Fincher was attached to direct a feature film adaptation of Torso from a script by Ehren Kruger. That would have been something. However, the project fell apart. David Lowery (The Green Knight) was tapped to write and direct the film in 2013, but once again, it didn’t move forward. Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Ultimatum) boarded the project in 2017, followed by Corin Hardy (The Nun) in 2022, but again, nothing. Here’s hoping Netflix has better luck.