Tower of Terror: Scarlett Johansson says adapting the story of the iconic ride is proving to be a “hard nut to crack”

As part of Disney’s never-ending quest to adapt its iconic attractions into live-action movies, Scarlett Johansson is diligently working to bring Disney World’s Tower of Terror drop ride to theaters. She’s determined to give audiences the thrill ride of their lives, but one thing is keeping the film from going to the top of her production list: the story.

“It’s a hard nut to crack. Harder than you think, because the ride itself, there’s some lore to it, but it’s… I don’t want to say thin, but it is, kind of!” Johansson told Entertainment Weekly about the challenge of elaborating on the ride’s thin narrative.

The Tower of Terror, located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park in Orlando, Florida, is a haunted hotel with a drop mechanic as the main attraction. It hails from Rod Serling’s Twilight Zone Universe and revolves around five souls transported to the Twilight Zone after entering an elevator inside the Hollywood Tower Hotel.

According to Johansson, the ride’s story “doesn’t have so much to dig into,” but she’s hopeful that ideas will soon come to light. “That’s part of the mystery of the ride. It’s been a fun project to work on, because it’s a blue sky project,” Johansson says. “It has also proved to be a hard nut to crack. But, we’ll crack the case of it. It’s taking shape!”

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson is ready to explore a different kind of theme park in the upcoming Jurassic World film Jurassic World Rebirth. Early reactions to the Gareth Evans-directed adventure film are mixed, though many say the forthcoming movie has everything you could want in a Jurassic sequel.

The new characters are played by the likes of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) – all of whom had their roles directly offered to them. Luna Blaise (Manifest), on the other hand, had to (according to Deadline) “beat out a number of actors” to land her role. David Iacono of The Summer I Turned Pretty, child actress Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), and Béchir Sylvain (Diarra from Detroit) are also in the cast… along with a bunch of hungry dinosaurs.

Here’s what we’ve previously heard about the plot: Jurassic World Rebirth sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one where they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Johansson’s character is Zora Bennett, “a skilled covert operations expert contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.” Bailey plays paleontologist, Dr. Henry Loomis, with Ali as Zora’s most trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

