The Toxie Team-Up comic book will see Toxie crossing paths with Jesus Christ

Fans have been waiting a long time to see writer/director Macon Blair’s remake of the Troma cult classic The Toxic Avenger (watch it HERE), which wrapped filming way back in 2021 and is now heading toward an August 29th theatrical release – but during this long wait, AHOY Comics has been bringing the Toxic Avenger character back to the world of comic books. They recently released a five-issue mini-series (which is being collected in a trade paperback with an April 1 release date), The Toxic Avenger Pinup Special (featuring work by a slew of incredible creators) will be reaching store shelves on May 14th, and June 11th will bring the first issue of a mini-series called The Toxie Team-Up – featuring multiple crossover stories, including one where Toxie crosses paths with Jesus Christ.

IGN reports that The Toxie Team-Up will team Toxie with characters from other AHOY Comics, like “ Project: Cryptid‘s Jersey Devil, My Bad‘s Acid Chimp, The Wrong Earth‘s Dragonflyman and Stinger, Justice Warriors‘ Swamp Cop and Schitt, and, yes, Second Coming‘s Jesus Christ. ” For anyone not familiar with Second Coming, they also gave some information on the book: “ Second Coming sees Jesus return to Earth and become roommates with a superhero named Sunstar. Second Coming has garnered its fair share of both acclaim and controversy since the original series launched, and we doubt that’s going to change as Jesus and Toxie join forces. “

The Toxie Team-Up is coming from the creative team of writer Mark Russell and artist Richard Pace, which also happens to be the same team that’s behind Second Coming. Russell provided the following statement: “ Toxic Avenger and Jesus Christ is the team-up that everybody has been clamoring for and I am not one to stand in the way. Just as in Second Coming, Christ shows that there are more tools in the box than just violence and that Tromaville, as strange as it is, is still a place that someone who grew up bullied by the jocks in the Roman Empire would recognize. “

AHOY Comics Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer added, “ Having already spawned five films, a cartoon, action figures, a musical, and a Marvel comic book series, the Toxic Avenger is a pop culture icon. The only question is: why doesn’t he have a church of his own? “

Are you a fan of the Toxic Avenger, and will you be collecting the AHOY Comics featuring the character, including The Toxie Team-Up? Let us know by leaving a comment below.