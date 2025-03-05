Tracy Morgan is set to star in a new NBC show that reunites him with 30 Rock creatives

Morgan might be working simultaneously on his newly announced Paramount+ TV series and a new NBC sitcom with his 30 Rock writers.

Tracy Jordan may not have gotten the EGOT, but that won’t stop him from returning to NBC. Deadline has reported that Tracy Morgan is going to be reuniting with his 30 Rock crew — Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Sam Means — for a new single-camera sitcom. Morgan is also on board as an executive producer. Carlock and Means wrote the untitled series, which is about Morgan as “a disgraced former football player who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image.” There aren’t many more details revealed about the show, but NBC has already ordered a pilot from their trusty 30 Rock dream team.

Carlock and Means join Morgan as executive producers of the sitcom. They are also joined by Fey, Eric Gurian and David Miner. Rhys Thomas will be the director and an executive producer on the pilot. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will be producing the show with Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts. Fey, Carlock and Means have overall deals with Universal Television after the success of 30 Rock.

Morgan was also recently announced to be starring in Paramount+’s upcoming comedy series Crutch, which is a spin-off of the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood. Should the NBC series become a series, Morgan will be pulling double duty on both shows with both networks.

30 Rock originally aired on NBC from October 2006-January 2013. The series revolves around Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), who serves as head writer of the sketch comedy show “TGS with Tracy Jordan.” During her day-to-day, Lemon is forced to match wits with an arrogant new boss and a crazy new star, all while trying to run a successful television show without losing her mind.

In the past, 30 Rock has received a raft of awards for its comedic prowess and lampooning of sketch comedy pillars like Saturday Night Live, including 16 Emmys including three in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series; seven Golden Globes; 22 guild Awards among SAG, WGA, DGA and PGA; as well as Image, Peabody and AFI Awards.

