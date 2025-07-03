Return of the Living Dead: Trash’s Revenge behind-the-scenes images feature Thom Mathews and Beverly Randolph – Exclusive!

Forty years ago, writer/director Dan O’Bannon delivered one of the most highly entertaining zombie movies of all time with The Return of the Living Dead (watch it HERE). A company called Living Dead Media LLC claims to own the copyright to the original screenplay and the underlying script for that film, as well as other trademarks, which is how they’re able to move ahead with a new Return of the Living Dead film that’s aiming for a Christmas 2025 release. But last year, a new company called ROTLD Originals LLC was formed, with Return of the Living Dead cast member Beverly Randolph, a.k.a. Beverly Dawn Hartley, signing the formation document. It has since been revealed that ROTLD Originals LLC is teaming up with DRagonSTUDIOS, a company that owns the trademarks to The Return of the Living Dead and ROTLD Universe, for a movie project called Trash’s Revenge , which is described as being part of the “Return of the Living Dead Universe.” Trash’s Revenge is now in production, and we’ve gotten our hands on a batch of EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes images – including shots of returning The Return of the Living Dead stars Thom Mathews and Beverly Randolph! You can check the images out at the bottom of this article.

Trash was the character played by scream queen Linnea Quigley in the original film – and yes, Quigley is also back for Trash’s Revenge. Return co-stars Miguel A. Núñez Jr., John Philbin, and Drew Deighan are also in the cast. Plus, the late James Karen and Don Calfa are going to be resurrected through the use of CGI! Eric Roberts and Michelle Bauer are in the cast as well, and the images below reveal the involvement of Andrew Pierson, playing a Elon Musk type character named Nathan Virel; news anchorman Danny Langston; and zombies Kevin Plantz, Dave Knee, and Sean Wolfe.

Quigley is producing Trash’s Revenge, with Randolph serving as an associate producer and Night of the Living Dead co-creator John A. Russo co-producing. Return of the Living Dead alums Tony Gardner and William Stout are handling the special effects and production design, with composer Francis Haines providing the music. Richard Driscoll is the writer/director and Mitch Parks the second unit director.

Here’s what it’s all about: As the saga continues decades after the horrific events of the 1985 cult classic, Trash the notorious punk rocker, played by Linnea Quigley, finds herself trapped in a past where fame has faded. Once a rebellious icon, Trash now embraces the persona of a grotesque Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard, attending conventions to sign autographs while her co-stars rise to greater heights. For Linnea, her legacy as a star of Return of the Living Dead becomes both a curse and a twisted ticket to notoriety in an industry obsessed with horror and scandal. But when a young filmmaker approaches her to make a documentary with staged re-enactments from the original film to celebrate the film’s 40th Anniversary, Linnea sees an opportunity to reclaim her place in the spotlight no matter the cost. As the documentary delves into her past, a shocking truth emerges: Return of the Living Dead wasn’t just fiction, part of it was real. Linnea confesses that she still possesses three original cannisters from the film, hidden away in her basement. Cannisters that were never revealed to the public… until now. Here’s a shorter description: A punk rocker rises from the dead, hungry for fame and flesh. She heads to Hollywood, manipulating a filmmaker to document her gruesome “comeback.” Her notoriety and body count grows, leading to a bloody showdown that will decide her fate.

A video game, the only official Return of the Living Dead video game, is also in the works. It’s called More Brains – Assault on Uneeda and will follow the events of Trash’s Revenge.

Does Trash's Revenge sound interesting to you?