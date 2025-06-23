WNUF Halloween Special spin-off Trick or Treat with Reed Richmond now available for pre-order

Several years ago, director Chris LaMartina brought the world a really cool horror movie called WNUF Halloween Special, which was made to look like it was a VHS recording of a TV station’s long-lost 1987 Halloween special… a special that had gone terribly wrong. Between segments of a reporter investigating a haunted house, the movie was packed with faux commercials that perfectly captured the feeling of watching commercial TV in the 1980s. WNUF Halloween Special pushed the nostalgia buttons so well, many horror fans make sure to watch it every October. A few years ago, LaMartina made a ’90s-set follow-up called Out There Halloween Mega Tape – and now, he’s accepting pre-orders for a spin-off called Trick or Treat with Reed Richmond ! Copies of the movie are expected to start shipping out in August and the DVD can be pre-ordered at THIS LINK.

Trick or Treat with Reed Richmond has the following synopsis: Join cult icon Reed Richmond (star of beloved b-movies like “Hell Ninja 4” & “Beverly Hills Graverobber”) on a jack-o-lantern–lit journey through history and mystery as he explores the origins of Halloween and the most memorable monsters it celebrates. From witches and werewolves to vampires, mummies, and more—Reed and his ghoulish guests unearth the terrifying truth and fearful folklore behind our wildest nightmares in this eerie hour-long special. Initially aired on the now-defunct Monster Planet channel in October 1995, “Trick or Treat with Reed Richmond” is a spine-tingling time capsule of basic cable creepiness produced just a year before Richmond’s participation in the ACE Network’s controversial “Out There: Alien Expose” program. And now it’s finally available on physical media for the first time ever! Daisy Hemlock and the Center for Lost Media tracked down a copy through the notorious bootleg catalog operation Trader Tony’s Tape Dungeon and labored through years of litigation with Monster Planet’s current rights holders to secure this release, which is proudly presented with the original commercials from its only known broadcast.

Special features: – Audio Commentary with Head Archivist Chris LaMartina – Audio Commentary with Reed Richmond Historian George Stover – Bloopers and Outtakes – Trader Tony’s Twisted Trailers excerpts . The DVD also comes with a copy of the October 1995 issue of the underground zine WHAT’S YOUR DAMAGE?, which features “a rare Reed Richmond interview as well as other frightful features like the tale of a haunted dive bar, a guide to spinning spooky novelty records, and a scene report from the witch city of Salem, Massachusetts.”

LaMartina told our friends at Bloody Disgusting, “ I’ve joked that if the plan is to make WNUF a true trilogy, Trick or Treat with Reed Richmond is my Ewok Adventure. It’s this weird little standalone project that’s not really a movie; it’s an honest-to-God one-hour special that you might find on the History Channel or Sci-Fi Channel back in the ’90s. It covers the origins of Halloween and the folklore behind iconic monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, werewolves, witches, and mummies. ” LaMartina is also working to wrap up the WNUF trilogy with a film that’s set in the early 2000s.

