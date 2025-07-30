Twisted Metal Season 2 TV Review: Calypso’s tournament begins in the action comedy’s sophomore run

Plot: Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

Review: The adaptation of the old-school PlayStation video game Twisted Metal debuted in 2023 to mixed reviews. Despite the lukewarm reception from critics, fans seemed to delight in the comedy-action series starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, garnering the show a second season. With the promise of finally delivering on the title tournament, Twisted Metal packs all twelve episodes of its second season with the same quirky comedy and brutal bloodshed that painted the first season red. With new cast additions portraying fan favorite characters and a couple of extra episodes, Twisted Metal is still a somewhat bland and safe take on the video game franchise that is still not quite as good as it could be.

The first season of the series deviated from the format of the video games by sending milkman John Doe (Anthony Mackie) on a quest set by Raven (Neve Campbell) that would earn him entry into the walled city of New San Francisco. Teaming with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), John traversed the dystopian remains of America and ran into characters like Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa with the voice of Will Arnett) and Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church), among others. By the end of the season, John was let into New San Francisco while Quiet was turned away and joined forces with Dollface (Tiana Okoye). Picking up seven months after season one, Twisted Metal now focuses on John training to participate in the titular tournament organized by Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), which he is being forced to join on behalf of the new Raven (Patty Guggenheim), who has her reasons for wanting to claim victory.

It takes a few episodes before the season finds its footing with the opening chapters designed to reconnect John and Quiet as they head towards Calypso’s tournament along with returning characters Sweet Tooth and Stu (Mike Mitchell) and Raven along with new characters Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk), Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda), Axel (Michael James Shaw), Vermin (Lisa Gilroy), and Chuckie Floop (Andre Dae Kim). These characters come from the various Twisted Metal video games, though the character designs and their vehicles differ in unique ways. The personalities of the multiple contestants echo the humorous angle we saw introduced in the first season of Twisted Metal, which balances over-the-top bloodshed with broad comedy. Of the newcomers, Mayhem plays the most significant role, but a backstory is provided for Axel, Raven, and, to a lesser extent, Mr. Grimm.

The best new addition is Anthony Carrigan as Calypso. As the game’s main antagonist, Calypso, a bizarre and mysterious character, Carrigan plays perfectly. With his recent turn in Superman as Metamorpho, Carrigan gets to play a very different role here, and one that gives the ensemble a worthy foe. While the first five episodes feel very similar to what we saw in the first season, Twisted Metal improves significantly in the remaining seven episodes as each episode serves as a stage in the vehicular tournament, echoing the modes of the video games while incorporating some unique world-building. Together, the humor and action are improved from the first season, and the series finally feels like it is living up to the source material.

While the first season debuted all at once, Peacock is taking a weekly release approach for season 2. Three episodes will be released to start, followed by two a week until the three-episode finale. Once again formatted in half-hour installments, Twisted Metal is a quick and breezy watch that keeps the action moving with a much higher body count than we saw the first time. Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith and his writing team add as many video game references as possible along, with copious pop culture references to the late 1990s and early 2000s, especially with the soundtrack full of hits from the era. The season boasts four directors with Phil Sgriccia and Bill Benz each helming four episodes, and Iain B. MacDonald and Bertie Ellwood on two episodes each. The budgetary restraints on the series keep the action relegated to familiar explosions and car crashes, and the CGI remains borderline good. Overall, the fun remains with the comedic timing of the cast, especially Mackie, who makes for an easy-going lead who seems to have a lot of fun with Stephanie Beatriz.

I was surprised that audiences connected enough with the series to earn it a second season, but this run is an improvement over the first, with the story hewing much closer to the video games that inspired it. Naturally, the season ends with a tease for the third season, which will shift the story again. With Mackie and Beatriz in the lead and a better ensemble of supporting players on board, Twisted Metal is worth returning for a third round of vehicular manslaughter. Twisted Metal remains a silly yet fun time-waster, but one worth paying more attention to than it was in the first season. I would never qualify this series as a quality video game adaptation, but it is more fun than it could have been. Stay for the blood and guts and the silly comedy, and you will have fun with the second season of Twisted Metal.

Twisted Metal season 2 premieres on July 31st on Peacock.

Twisted Metal AVERAGE 6