Urban Legend reboot coming from producer Gary Dauberman

Five years ago, it was announced that Screen Gems had hired What Keeps You Alive writer/director Colin Minihan to take the helm of a reboot of the 1998 slasher Urban Legend , the idea being to create “an iconic new slasher for the digital age in a world where internet urban legends are born and move at a terrifying pace.” Minihan’s reboot got far enough into development that Sydney Chandler and Katherine McNamara were in talks to star in the film… but then, it all fell apart. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Screen Gems is going to give this Urban Legend reboot idea another try, bringing in genre regular Gary Dauberman to produce the film under his Coin Operated banner. Neal H. Moritz, who was a producer on the original film, is in talks to produce as well, while Shanrah Wakefield has been hired to write the screenplay.

Wakefield’s previous credits include Killer Assistant, Their Killer Affair, and Killer in Red, so she has plenty previous experience with “killer” scripts. About a year and a half ago, Dauberman signed a first-look deal with Screen Gems for feature films. He is expected to “create projects for himself while curating a slate featuring established and up-and-coming filmmakers.” His deal is part of a plan to “rebuild Screen Gems, Sony’s division focused on lower-budgeted fare, into a more productive label, with horror being a top focus.” Dauberman most recently wrote and produced the video game adaptation Until Dawn, which Screen Gems will be releasing this Friday.

Directed by Jamie Blanks from a screenplay by Silvio Horta, the original Urban Legend has the following synopsis: A university is beset by a rash of gruesome murders that resemble old urban legends. When her friend Michelle is killed by someone hiding in her car, Natalie begins to notice the pattern. Her suspicions grow stronger when her own roommate is strangled to death. Soon the quiet college campus is transformed into hunting grounds for a maniac, and Natalie struggles to find the killer and stop the bloodshed before she becomes the next victim. The film stars Alicia Witt, Jared Leto, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid, Michael Rosenbaum, Loretta Devine, Joshua Jackson, John Neville, Robert Englund, Danielle Harris, Natasha Gregson Wagner, Stephanie Anne Mills, Brad Dourif, and Julian Richings. A sequel, Urban Legends: Final Cut, followed in 2000, and a third film, Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, went straight to video in 2005.

