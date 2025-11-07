Useful Idiots: Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver to co-lead a New York-set thriller about the luxury property market

Two of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada, Sophie’s Choice, Only Murders in the Building) and Sigourney Weaver (Aliens, Galaxy Quest, Ghostbusters), are joining forces for Useful Idiots, an upcoming New York-set thriller from director Joseph Cedar (Norman, Footnote, Constellation).

According to reports, Useful Idiots “follows Diane Castle (Streep), a veteran journalist who covers the New York luxury property market. She’s disillusioned with writing puff pieces about the wealthy elite and regretful that she might not have lived up to her potential. When a record-breaking sale of a new penthouse hits her desk, Diane’s questions about the buyer’s identity lead to what could be the story of a lifetime. At its center is a mysterious oligarch whose influence stretches across Manhattan and beyond – protected by a network of fixers, enablers and a brilliant young strategist. Out of her depth, Diane digs deeper into the investigation, her determination to uncover the truth revealing a web of corruption and danger at the highest levels, ensnaring Diane, her family and all those around her.”

Cedar directs Useful Idiots from a script he co-wrote with 60 Minutes producer Shachar Bar-On. Fifth Season is financing and producing the project with Closer Media’s Zhang Xin and Jonathan King, Oscar winner Bruce Cohen, and William Horberg. Meanwhile, Graham Taylor, Christopher Slager, and Dan Guando will executive produce for Fifth Season.

Meryl Streep recently reprised her iconic role as Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci, Lucy Liu, and Lady Gaga. In the anticipated sequel, Miranda Priestly struggles against Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement.

Meanwhile, Sigourney Weaver’s plate is full thanks to James Cameron and his Avatar franchise. Weaver recently wrapped on Avatar: Fire and Ash, with Avatar 4 in post-production, and Avatar 5 currently filming. Weaver also stars as Colonel Ward in the Star Wars spinoff film The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is set to be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.

What do you think about Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver joining forces for Useful Idiots? Let us know in the comments section below.