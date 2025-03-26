Vanished: Kaley Cuoco to star in mystery thriller series

Kaley Cuoco has signed on to star in the mystery thriller series Vanished, which starts filming next month

By
Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco has been a steady presence on our TV screens for decades at this point, and when one show goes away, it doesn’t take long for her to find a new show to star in. She was in the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, which ran from 2002 to 2005, then moved on to the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which ran from 2007 to 2019. She followed that with the comedy thriller show The Flight Attendant, 2020 to 2022, and then the dark comedy show Based on a True Story, which aired in 2023 and 2024. Now, Variety reports that she has signed on to star in a mystery thriller series called Vanished, which is scheduled to begin filming on April 28th. Locations will include Paris and Marseilles.

Cuoco is joined in the cast by Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six), Karin Viard (The Bélier Family), and Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead). The show will be directed by Barnaby Thompson (Mad About the Boy: The Noel Coward Story).

Vanished was created by David Hilton and Preston Thompson, with Thompson (Pixie) then writing the scripts. The story follows a romantic getaway to Paris that takes a dark turn. When her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) suddenly disappears aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew. Sounds to me like it could be pretty interesting.

Thompson serves as an executive producer alongside James Clayton of Slow Burn Entertainment, David Kosse of Rockwood Pictures, director Barnaby Thompson of Fragile Films, and AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, and Miguel A. Palos Jr. AGC Television is co-producing and providing the financing, and they have a co-production deal with ARD Degeto. John Bernard, CEO of Peninsula Film, will provide production services in France. AGC is launching sales at Series Mania in Lille, France.

Are you a fan of Kaley Cuoco, and are you glad to hear she has signed on to star in the mystery thriller series Vanished? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
