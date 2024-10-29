Victorian Psycho: Margaret Qualley to star in psychological horror film

Margaret Qualley had a role in one of the most talked-about genre movies of the year, the body horror film The Substance, and now it has been announced that Qualley has signed on to star in another genre project. This one is the psychological horror thriller Victorian Psycho – and she will be playing the title character! Zachary Wigon (The Heart Machine) will be directing the film from a screenplay written by author Virginia Feito (Mrs. March), based on her upcoming novel of the same name. This will be the second collaboration between Wigon and Qualley, as she also starred in his film Sanctuary.

Victorian Psycho has the following synopsis: In 1858, a young, eccentric governess named Winifred Notty (Margaret Qualley) arrives at the remote gothic manor known as Ensor House. Winifred’s responsibilities include teaching the children table manners and educating them about their family’s history, all whilst hiding her psychopathic tendencies. As Winifred assimilates into life at Ensor House, staff members begin to inexplicably disappear, and the owners of the estate begin to wonder if there is something amiss about their new governess.

The film is being produced by Dan Kagan under his Traffic. banner, along with Wigon and Sebastien Raybaud, in association with Anonymous Content. Nick Shumaker and Bard Dorros serve as executive producers. Anton is providing the funding and representing international rights, launching sales at the upcoming American Film Market. U.S. rights are co-represented by Anton, UTA Independent Film Group, and CAA Media Finance. Production is set to begin in March of 2025.

Wigon provided the following statement: “ As soon as I discovered this thoroughly insane and unforgettable character, I knew I had to introduce moviegoers to Winifred Notty. I am beyond thrilled that the utterly fearless Margaret Qualley will be bringing this complex antihero to vivid life. Virginia Feito’s screenplay is an audacious blend of psychodrama, satire, gore and mystery. With horror aficionado producer Dan Kagan and the support of Anton and Anonymous, I cannot wait to make Victorian Psycho. ” Kagan added, “ From its first few pages to its terrifying ending, Victorian Psycho entirely delivered on its promise of being a ride like nothing I’d read before. I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this movie to life with our partners at Anton and Anonymous. ” And Qualley had this to say: “ Working with Zach [Wigon] again feels like a rare gift, and I can’t wait to step into this twisted world he’s created. “

