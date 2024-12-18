David Harbour celebrates the holidays with Violent Night 2 script in hand

David Harbour is celebrating the holidays and showing off the fact that the Violent Night 2 script is now in his hands

By
Violent Night

Two years ago, Universal Pictures teamed with producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North Productions and director Tommy Wirkola to bring us the highly entertaining, R-rated holiday thriller Violent Night (read our 8/10 review at THIS LINK)… and now, star David Harbour is celebrating the holidays with the script for Violent Night 2 in hand!

Harbour, who played Santa Claus in Violent Night, shared a picture on social media that showed him hanging out with Santa… and, yes, holding the Violent Night 2 script.

Scripted by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog), Violent Night showed what happens when a team of elite mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage. But the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. It’s a whole lot of fun, so if you like your action movies with a good dose of humor and some over-the-top violence, it’s highly recommended that you check this one out, if you haven’t already. Especially if you have an appreciation for the Christmas-set action classics Die Hard and Die Hard 2, both of which had a clear influence on this movie. One of the standout sequences gives a nod to Home Alone as well.

Harbour, who described Violent Night as “a hardcore Christmas action movie,” was joined in the cast by John Leguizamo (Land of the Dead), Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation), Alexis Louder (Copshop), Cam Gigandet (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse), André Eriksen (Norsemen), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and newcomer Alex Haskell.

There’s no word on when Violent Night 2 might begin filming, but the fact that Harbour is showing us that the script is in his possession is a positive step forward. There has been a lot of talk about Mrs. Claus needing to be brought into the action for the sequel, with Charlize Theron and Noomi Rapace being mentioned as contenders for the role, but we don’t know if that’s going to happen.

Are you looking forward to Violent Night 2? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
The Batman Part II, Matt Reeves, script
The Batman Part II director gives an update on the script and confirms they’re talking about The Penguin season 2
A trio of new images give a look at the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which picks up 5 years after the events of the Netflix show
Daredevil: Born Again unveils a few new images
jurassic world, scarlett johansson
Gareth Edwards reveals the dangers of filming Jurassic World Rebirth as a new batch of images are unleashed
Kevin Smith is developing a comic book store murder mystery TV series called Local Heroes for Universal and NBC
Local Heroes: Kevin Smith is developing a comic book store murder mystery TV series
View All

About the Author

16510 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Violent Night News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles