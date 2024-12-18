David Harbour celebrates the holidays with Violent Night 2 script in hand

David Harbour is celebrating the holidays and showing off the fact that the Violent Night 2 script is now in his hands

Two years ago, Universal Pictures teamed with producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North Productions and director Tommy Wirkola to bring us the highly entertaining, R-rated holiday thriller Violent Night (read our 8/10 review at THIS LINK)… and now, star David Harbour is celebrating the holidays with the script for Violent Night 2 in hand!

Harbour, who played Santa Claus in Violent Night, shared a picture on social media that showed him hanging out with Santa… and, yes, holding the Violent Night 2 script.

Scripted by Patrick Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog), Violent Night showed what happens when a team of elite mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage. But the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. It’s a whole lot of fun, so if you like your action movies with a good dose of humor and some over-the-top violence, it’s highly recommended that you check this one out, if you haven’t already. Especially if you have an appreciation for the Christmas-set action classics Die Hard and Die Hard 2, both of which had a clear influence on this movie. One of the standout sequences gives a nod to Home Alone as well.

Harbour, who described Violent Night as “a hardcore Christmas action movie,” was joined in the cast by John Leguizamo (Land of the Dead), Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation), Alexis Louder (Copshop), Cam Gigandet (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse), André Eriksen (Norsemen), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and newcomer Alex Haskell.

There’s no word on when Violent Night 2 might begin filming, but the fact that Harbour is showing us that the script is in his possession is a positive step forward. There has been a lot of talk about Mrs. Claus needing to be brought into the action for the sequel, with Charlize Theron and Noomi Rapace being mentioned as contenders for the role, but we don’t know if that’s going to happen.

Are you looking forward to Violent Night 2? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.