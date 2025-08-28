Wayward trailer: Toni Collette thriller series is coming to Netflix in September

Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense), Mae Martin (The Flight Attendant), Sarah Gadon (Dracula Untold), Sydney Topliffe (Davey & Jonesie’s Locker), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky), Brandon Jay McLaren (Tucker and Dale vs Evil), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Joshua Close (The Unusuals), and Patrick Gallagher (Big Sky) star in Wayward , a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next. Wayward will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be available to watch on the Netflix streaming service as of September 25. With that date right around the corner, a trailer for the limited series has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Here’s the official logline: Nothing is what it seems in Tall Pines. After an escape attempt from an academy for “troubled teens”, two students join forces with a newly local police officer, unearthing the town’s dark and deeply rooted secrets. And the synopsis: In the picture-perfect town of Tall Pines, sinister secrets lurk behind every closed door. Not long after police officer Alex Dempsey (Mae Martin) and his pregnant wife Laura (Sarah Gadon) move into their new home, he connects with two students Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) and Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) from the local school for “troubled teens” who are desperate to escape and could be the key to unearthing everything rotten in the town. As Alex begins investigating a series of unusual incidents, he suspects that Evelyn (Toni Collette), the school’s mysterious leader, might be at the center of all the problems. Created by Mae Martin, Wayward is a thrilling and genre-bending limited series about the eternal struggle between one generation and the next, what happens when friendship and loyalty are put to the ultimate test, and how buried truths always find a way of coming to the surface.

Cast member Mae Martin is also the creator of the show and serves as co-showrunner with Ryan Scott. Martin and Scott are executive producing the series with Hannah Mackay, as well as Jennifer Kawaja and Bruno Dubé of Sphere Media and Ben Farrell, who is producing through his company Objective Fiction.

Another executive producer on Wayward is director Euros Lyn, whose previous credits include episodes of Heartstopper and Doctor Who. Lyn directed the first, second, seventh, and eighth episode of Wayward. The other episodes were directed by Renuka Jeyapalan, who has directed the romance film Stay the Night and episodes of Son of a Critch, and John Fawcett, whose credits include episodes of Orphan Black and the horror film Ginger Snaps, which is my favorite werewolf movie.

What did you think of the Wayward trailer? Will you be watching this show on Netflix? Let us know by leaving a comment below.