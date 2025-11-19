Horror Movie News

Daisy Ridley deals with a zombie outbreak in We Bury the Dead trailer

Posted 2 days ago
A full trailer has been released for writer/director Zak Hilditch's zombie movie We Bury the Dead, starring Daisy RidleyA full trailer has been released for writer/director Zak Hilditch's zombie movie We Bury the Dead, starring Daisy Ridley

I really liked writer/director Zak Hilditch’s Stephen King adaptation 1922, which featured an incredible performance from star Thomas Jane, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he has done with the zombie sub-genre with his latest film, We Bury the Dead. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to see the movie a while back and wasn’t too impressed by it (you can read his 6/10 review HERE), but I remain curious, and we don’t have much longer to wait before a wider audience will have the chance to watch We Bury the Dead. Vertical will be giving it a theatrical release on January 2, 2026 – and today, a full trailer for the film has dropped online. You can watch it in the embed above.

We Bury the Dead is said to be “a story about grief, loss, and the undead.” Ridley takes on the role of Ava, a desperate woman whose husband is missing in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment. Hoping to find him alive, Ava joins a “body retrieval unit,” but her search takes a chilling turn when the corpses she’s burying start showing signs of life. Ridley is joined in the cast by Brenton Thwaites (Titans) and Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin).

The project was fully financed by Screen Australia, Screenwest, Lotterywest, the WA Regional Screen Fund, and Gramercy Park Media. We Bury the Dead is being produced by Kelvin Munro and Grant Sputore of The Penguin Empire, as well as Ross Dinerstein of Campfire Studios and Joshua Harris and Mark Fasano of Gramercy Park Media. Nathan Klingher and Ford Corbett are executive producing.

In his review, Bumbray wrote, “With so much zombie content out there, it’s very difficult to add anything new to the genre. Inevitably, this movie doesn’t manage to overcome the familiarity of the genre, but even still, it is mostly entertaining for much of its running time thanks to the ace technical packaging, and good performances from Ridley and Thwaites. It’s solid but unspectacular. “

Are you looking forward to We Bury the Dead? What did you think of the full trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

