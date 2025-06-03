There are no heroes as castles turn to sand in the nail-biting trailer for Prime Video’s We Were Liars series

Oh, to be fair-haired, well-off, and without a care. That sure sounds nice, but we all know better. Beneath every seemingly perfect person is a swirling vortex of secrets, and for Cadence Sinclair Eastman, the undertow is waiting to swallow her whole. After a long wait, Amazon MGM Studios is excited to debut a trailer for We Were Liars, an eight-episode drama based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart.

All eight episodes will be available exclusively on Prime Video on June 18, 2025, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

Starring “the Liars”: Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis; alongside Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

The series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies) and Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico, The Originals). Also executive producing are Emily Cummins (The Endgame, Vampire Academy) for My So-Called Company, Brett Matthews (Legacies), Pascal Verschooris (The Vampire Diaries), and the novel’s author, E. Lockhart. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon MGM Studios are behind the project.

In Prime Video’s We Were Liars trailer, Cadence must confront a disturbing and mysterious event from her past while coming to grips with a grim reality: The people she thought would follow her into the sun aren’t who they say they are. They’ll do anything to keep the truth from seeing the light of day, and Cadence’s life will never be the same.

What do you think about the We Were Liars trailer? Did you read Lockhart’s book? Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments section below.