Weapons runs to over $5 million in early Thursday previews, while Freakier Friday is hot to go with $3 million

Zach Cregger smacked audiences across the face with his previous horror film, Barbarian, as it carried some shocking reveals. Weapons may make him a household name as the trailers for his follow-up were equally cryptic and creepy in the best way for a horror film. In fact, when reviewing the film, our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, aimed to be just as cryptic with the details, saying, “The previews for Weapons have been left deliberately vague, and I warn anyone reading this to be wary of any review that goes too in-depth. This won’t be one of those—I promise. The fact is, your enjoyment of Weapons will be at its highest the less you know about it.”

Deadline is reporting that the mystery film about runaway children is starting the weekend off with somewhere over $5 million in early Thursday previews. The Thursday preview total is looking similar to another horror film that was released this summer, Final Destination: Bloodlines, which opened its week with over $51 million. The film was the second-highest ticket pre-seller of a horror film this year behind Sinners on Fandango. Estimates are projected to climb higher with “walk-up business,” as the concept and posters may grab the casual viewer who may be looking for a thrilling experience before the spooky season officially begins. Additionally, Weapons currently sits at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 90%, so good word of mouth may also spread.