Weapons runs to over $5 million in early Thursday previews, while Freakier Friday is hot to go with $3 million

Zach Cregger smacked audiences across the face with his previous horror film, Barbarian, as it carried some shocking reveals. Weapons may make him a household name as the trailers for his follow-up were equally cryptic and creepy in the best way for a horror film. In fact, when reviewing the film, our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, aimed to be just as cryptic with the details, saying, “The previews for Weapons have been left deliberately vague, and I warn anyone reading this to be wary of any review that goes too in-depth. This won’t be one of those—I promise. The fact is, your enjoyment of Weapons will be at its highest the less you know about it.”
Deadline is reporting that the mystery film about runaway children is starting the weekend off with somewhere over $5 million in early Thursday previews. The Thursday preview total is looking similar to another horror film that was released this summer, Final Destination: Bloodlines, which opened its week with over $51 million. The film was the second-highest ticket pre-seller of a horror film this year behind Sinners on Fandango. Estimates are projected to climb higher with “walk-up business,” as the concept and posters may grab the casual viewer who may be looking for a thrilling experience before the spooky season officially begins. Additionally, Weapons currently sits at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 90%, so good word of mouth may also spread.
This week’s other big release, the sequel to Disney’s Freaky Friday remake — Freakier Friday — reunites Lindsay Lohan with Jamie Lee Curtis for another go at body-switching hijinks. The comedy’s early figures are comparable to another Disney release, Mufasa: The Lion King, which saw an early opening of $3.3 million and raised $35 million that weekend. The audience score for this film is higher on Rotten Tomatoes with 94%, but the critic aggregate has it at 73%. Our Tyler Nichols gave it an average rating, saying in his review, “Despite completely lacking in originality, it was inoffensive, and fans of the first film will likely have a good time. I just can’t imagine this converting non-fans.”