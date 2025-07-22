The first reactions for Zach Cregger’s Weapons say it’s a terrifyingly strong follow-up to Barbarian with Magnolia vibes

It’s been three years since up-and-coming horror filmmaker Zach Cregger unleashed Barbarian on unsuspecting audiences. The mysterious film, starring Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell, and Justin Long, generated early buzz thanks to its unpredictability, unconventional premise, and enthusiasm from die-hard horror buffs. On August 8, Cregger returns to theaters with Weapons, another frightfest with clever viral marketing, a cherry cast, and positive word of mouth fueling its release. The first reactions to Weapons are making the rounds online, with critics and moviegoers saying it’s another feather in Cregger’s cap, proving he’s a filmmaker to watch with a promising career ahead.

The first reactions to Weapons call Cregger’s film a horror masterpiece, saying it’s a brilliant commentary on the attitudes and institutions during the fallout of a communal tragedy. Sadly, efforts to quell violence in rural areas yield little to no results in the face of calamity, especially in the United States. Several reviewers say Cregger’s Weapons reminds them of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia, the epic mosaic starring Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and more.

Check out some of first reactions to Weapons below:

#Weapons is yet another win for Zach Cregger. The cast is superb. Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Brolin, all shine, but one performance will blow fans away. The mystery surrounding this thriller unfolds with style and genuine moments of terror.

#WeaponsMovie is beyond messed up & I loved every second of it.



It's Magnolia the horror movie, as multiple characters circle a big, creepy mystery. Bit of a slow burn, but it pays off in huge, awesome, gory, disturbing ways.



Less shocking than Barbarian, but much better.

WEAPONS is an absolute blast: a creepy, funny ensemble piece that takes a MAGNOLIA/PULP FICTION/SHORT CUTS storytelling approach to unleash a memorable suburban nightmare. The grand finale had me cackling with twisted glee.

Weapons is fantastic. Bigger in scope than Barbarian but a much tighter focus. Cregger makes great use of his ensemble cast and their interconnected stories, and the third act goes off the rails.



Full review will be dropping on @CGMagonline in a few weeks. #weaponsmovie pic.twitter.com/wOhHubBfXY — Shak Lambert (@ShakExcellence) July 22, 2025

Zach Cregger has crafted a horror masterpiece and the best film of the year with #Weapons! It's Prisoners by way of Magnolia with some of the Coen's absurdist humor. An absolutely BRILLIANT commentary on the attitudes and institutions during the fallout of a communal tragedy.

#WEAPONS rules. If you're looking for a movie that keeps you on your toes from start to finish and delivers the unexpected time and time again, this is it.

WEAPONS was one of my favorite films of 2025 for most of its runtime, until the final act brought it down a few notches, and I'm sure I won't be alone in that feeling. Still, Zach Cregger once again proves he has a gift for crafting a haunting atmosphere, using jump scares

Most details about Weapons are shrouded in mystery. It has been said that it’s “an interrelated, multistory horror epic” that’s tonally in the vein of Magnolia, and the story revolves around the disappearance of elementary school kids in a small town. Here’s the official synopsis: When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. The cast of Zach Cregger’s Weapons includes Julia Garner (Ozark), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Amy Madigan (Antlers), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives).

Cregger, who wrote the script without an outline and let the story evolve as he went, previously told Entertainment Weekly that the mystery of the missing children “is going to propel you through at least half of the movie, but that is not the movie. The movie will fork and change and reinvent and go in new places. It doesn’t abandon that question, believe me, but that’s not the whole movie at all. By the midpoint, we’ve moved on to way crazier sh*t than that.”

Are you excited to see Weapons when it opens in theaters on August 8? Let us know in the comments section below.