When will Zach Cregger’s Weapons be available to stream on HBO & HBO Max?

After debuting on digital platforms and arriving on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray this Tuesday, Zach Cregger’s Weapons will be available on HBO Max starting October 24, just in time for Halloween! In addition to the film’s HBO Max release, “Weapons” will also be available on HBO on October 25.

Here’s the official logline for Zach Cregger’s Weapons:

“When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at 2:17 a.m., a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

The cast of Zach Cregger’s Weapons includes Julia Garner (Ozark), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Amy Madigan (Antlers), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives).

Cregger, who wrote the script without an outline and let the story evolve as he went, previously told Entertainment Weekly that the mystery of the missing children “is going to propel you through at least half of the movie, but that is not the movie. The movie will fork and change and reinvent and go in new places. It doesn’t abandon that question, believe me, but that’s not the whole movie at all. By the midpoint, we’ve moved on to way crazier sh*t than that.”

Zach Cregger’s Weapons is among my favorite movies of 2025, alongside Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans’ KPop Demon Hunters. Weapons is mysterious, engaging, creepy, and enthralling in many of the ways that I like my horror movies. Dropping the film onto HBO Max and HBO in the coming days is a smart move, as it grants more people access to Cregger’s nightmare just in time for Halloween to get underway! Speaking of which, how many people do you think will dress as Aunt Gladys this holiday? Or, how many groups of kids will go running through the street, arms behind them, craving candy from house to house?

Will you watch Weapons on HBO Max or HBO next week? Let us know in the comments section below, and be sure to have yourselves a Happy Halloween!