Wednesday season 2 reveals the titles of the first batch of episodes

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Netflix has revealed the titles of the first batch of Wednesday season 2 episodes, which start streaming this monthNetflix has revealed the titles of the first batch of Wednesday season 2 episodes, which start streaming this month

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit Addams Family series Wednesday started filming in Ireland last May, wrapping production at the end of November. The streaming service recently announced that season 2 of the show will be split into two batches. The first part will start streaming on August 6th. (Yes, that is a Wednesday.) The second half will come along on September 3rd, another Wednesday. With the premiere of the first batch of episodes just a few days away, the Netflix site Tudum has revealed the titles of those episodes!

Here they are:

Wednesday season 2 episode titles

Episode 1: “Here We Woe Again”
Written by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar
Directed by Tim Burton

Wednesday season 2 episode titles

Episode 2: “The Devil You Woe”
Written by Matt Lambert
Directed by Paco Cabezas

Wednesday season 2 episode titles

Episode 3: “Call of the Woe”
Written by Valentina Garza
Directed by Paco Cabezas

Wednesday season 2 episode titles

Episode 4: “If These Woes Could Talk”
Written by Lauren Otero
Directed by Tim Burton

Wednesday comes to us from Millar Gough Ink, Tim Burton Productions, Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television, and is described as a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap. Here’s the season 2 synopsis: Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Jenna Ortega plays the title character and beyond Wednesday, other members of the Addams Family include Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Uncle Fester has only appeared on one episode of Wednesday so far, but we recently heard that the character might be getting his own spin-off series. New additions to the cast for season 2 include Anthony Michael Hall (Edward Scissorhands), Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski), Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things), Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Frances O’Connor (The Missing), Haley Joel Osment (Tusk), Heather Matarazzo (Scream), and Joonas Suotamo (The Acolyte). Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) has joined the cast as Grandmama, and Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) has an unspecified guest role.

The cast of season 1 also included Christina Ricci as botanical sciences teacher Marilyn Thornhill; Riki Lindhome as Wednesday’s therapist Dr. Valerine Kinbot; Joy Sunday as Siren Nevermore student Bianca Barclay; Emma Myers as Wednesday’s sunny roommate Enid Sinclair; Hunter Doohan as townie Tyler Galpin; Moosa Mostafa as quirky Nevermore student Eugene Otinger; Georgie Farmer as awkward and shy Nevermore student Ajax Petropolus; Naomi J. Ogawa as vampire Nevermore student Yoko Tanaka; Percy Hynes White as supernaturally artistic Nevermore student Xavier Thorpe; Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Tyler’s father, who has a vendetta against Gomez; Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, “the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams”; Victor Dorobantu as Thing, the non-verbal disembodied hand; George Burcea as Lurch; Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker; Iman Marson as Lucas Walker; William Houston as Joseph Crackstone; Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago; Oliver Watson as Kent; Calum Ross as Rowan; and Johnna Dias Watson as Divina. Some of them are returning for Wednesday season 2, some are not.

Tim Burton directed half of season 2, which is the same thing he did for the first season. That means Burton is at the helm of four of the season’s eight episodes.

What do you think of these Wednesday season 2 episode titles? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Tudum
