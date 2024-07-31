Weekend in Taipei: Luke Evans, Sung Kang star in trailer for new action movie from Luc Besson

I’m a sucker for a good kitchen fight scene, and the recently released trailer for Weekend in Taipei opens with a doozy. After his restaurant cover is blown, John Lawlor (Luke Evans) makes use of knives, pans, and even a blowtorch to take down a legion of baddies. I love it.

Weekend in Taipei was written by Luc Besson & George Huang, with Huang directing the action movie. “ John Lawlor is a pit-bull DEA agent married to his job – there’s not a bad guy he can’t stop, nothing he won’t sacrifice to close out a case, ” reads the official synopsis. “ Joey Kang is a top ‘Transporter’ in Taipei – fast-driving and fast-thinking, she’s difficult to pin down, impossible to catch. The two of them weren’t supposed to fall in love, but fate brought them together… before forces of crime and corruption tore them apart. Now, 15 years later, fate puts Joey and John on a collision course during a weekend in Taipei. And the two will discover that the only thing harder than falling in love… is falling back in love. “

In addition to Luke Evans, Weekend in Taipei also stars Sung Kang, Gwei Lun-mei, and Wyatt Yang.

Ketchup Entertainment will handle the North American distribution of the film. “ Weekend in Taipei is an exciting movie that George Huang has masterfully directed and features a great cast that includes Luke Evans, Gwei Lun-Mei, and Sung Kang, ” said Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West earlier this year. “ We look forward to working with Luc, Virginie and EuropaCorp and bringing this film to North American audiences this summer. “

Jean-Marc Lacarrère, CEO of Besson’s EuropaCorp, added, “ We are very proud of Weekend in Taipei, which perfectly captures EuropaCorp’s DNA by bundling action, romance, and comedy together. We are also pleased to partner with Gareth and Ketchup’s team in sharing this thrilling film with audiences throughout North America. “

What did you think of the trailer for Weekend in Taipei? Will you be watching when it hits theaters on November 1st?