Welcome to Derry: It prequel series adds Rudy Mancuso in key recurring role

Rudy Mancuso of Música is set to play a key recurring role in Welcome to Derry, a prequel to Stephen King’s It

By

The upcoming TV series Welcome to Derry, which will serve as a prequel to Warner Bros’ two-part adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel It (pick up a copy HERE), was originally meant to be a Max streaming service, but we recently learned that it will be airing on HBO as well. The show went into production in Port Hope, Ontario earlier this year, aiming for a 2025 premiere – and just a week after revealing the names of ten cast members, Deadline has just named another one: Rudy Mancuso of Música is set to play a recurring role in the series. Details on his character have not been shared.

Mancuso joins a cast that includes the previously announced Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), James Remar (Dexter), Madeleine Stowe (Revenge), Stephen Rider (Daredevil), Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Gangland Undercover), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Saw VI), Shane Marriott (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent), Chad Rook (Billy the Kid), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird) and Morningstar Angeline (Westworld). We don’t know anything about the characters they’ll be playing, either. In fact, the only character we know anything about is Pennywise, the evil clown. Bill Skarsgård is on board to reprise that role.

Brad Caleb Kane (Tokyo Vice) and Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), who was a co-producer on It: Chapter Two, are the showrunners on Welcome to Derry. The show is being executive produced by Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, the sibling director/producer duo that was behind the two It movies, through their production company Double Dream. Kane and Fuchs are also executive producing, as are Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin. The series is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television.

Fuchs has written the script for the first episode, working from a story he crafted with the Muschiettis.

Stephen King had this to say about the series: “I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!“ The Muschiettis added, “As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces. It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror.

What do you think of Rudy Mancuso being cast in a key recurring role in Welcome to Derry? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The Russell Crowe horror film The Exorcism just reached theatres at the end of June and is getting a VOD release next week
The Exorcism: Russell Crowe horror film gets a VOD release next week
The family horror film Monster Summer, starring Mel Gibson and Kevin James, is set for an October theatrical release
Monster Summer: Mel Gibson family horror film gets October release
The first cut of Return of the Living Dead III, featuring 8 additional, never-seen minutes, has been unearthed on VHS
Return of the Living Dead III first cut with 8 additional minutes has been unearthed
Never Let Go: Halle Berry / Alexandre Aja horror film gets a new poster ahead of September release
View All

About the Author

15471 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Welcome to Derry News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews

Booger Review

While the title may throw you off, Booger is a wonderful film about dealing with loss and how to pickup your life after. And hairballs.

Load more articles