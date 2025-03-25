We’re Here for the Krites: The Making of Critters book takes a 339 page dive into the Critters franchise

The 1986 sci-fi horror comedy Critters introduced us to voracious alien creatures known as the Krites – and since genre fans were left hungry for more, we got Critters 2: The Main Course in 1988, Critters 3 in 1991, and Critters 4 in 1992. Sadly, the franchise went dormant for many years after the release of the fourth film… but it was finally revived with the 2019 web series Critters: A New Binge (which was basically a 70 minute movie that was chopped into eight episodes) and the 2019 film Critters Attack! Now, Harker Press has published a book called We’re Here for the Krites: The Making of Critters , where author Matthew C. DuPée’s dives into the franchise for 339 pages! Copies are available for purchase at THIS LINK.

Here’s the information on the book: Krites, Critters, La Criaturas. Whatever you call them, YOU ARE WHAT THEY EAT! Harker Press invites you to return to Grover’s Bend with author Matthew C. DuPée for an unprecedented journey behind the scenes of the iconic Critters franchise. Packed with new insights and rare photos, this is the most exhaustive exploration of the long-running horror/sci-fi series ever compiled. The book features candid new interviews with the directors, stars, and effects makers, some of whom have never spoken publicly about their experiences! So dive in, but watch out – they bite!

WE’RE HERE FOR THE KRITES features: – 40+ new interviews – all exclusive to this book! – 100+ rare photos spanning all five films! – A history of the Krite creation process! – Coverage of alternate and deleted scenes! – Tales from set design and prop fabrication! – Call sheets, film schedules, and premiere invites! – Harrowing stories of on-set mishaps and follies! – New details on studio interference/influence! – A retrospective look back at “Power of the Night!” – A memorial tribute to creator Brian Domonic Muir – Tips on how to care for your pet Krite* – *Just kidding. Good pets Krites do not make.

Promotional materials make it clear that We’re Here for the Krites: The Making of Critters covers Critters, Critters 2: The Main Course, Critters 3, Critters 4, and Critters Attack!, but there is no mention of Critters: A New Binge. For the sake of completion, I do hope A New Binge gets some kind of coverage in there.

Are you a Critters fan, and will you be picking up a copy of the book We're Here for the Krites: The Making of Critters?