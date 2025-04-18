Sinners , a genre picture and a period piece from frequent collaborators Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan – who have worked on Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever together as director and cast member, and have other collaborations that Coogler didn’t direct – has now made its way out into theatres. There have been a lot of highly positive reactions for this one, with JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray adding to the chorus of rave reviews with his own 9/10 write-up. Now, we want to know: what did you think of Sinners?

Directed by Coogler with Jordan playing dual roles, Sinners has the following official synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

This project is being kept so tightly under wraps that when it was looking for a studio to call home, “executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander on the script and get details.” It ended up at Warners Bros. with a budget of around $90 million.

Coogler (who is also developing a reboot of the TV series The X-Files) produced the film with Proximity Media partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Rebecca Cho served as executive producer alongside Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (who won his first Oscar for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther and his second for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer). The Motion Picture Association ratings board gave the film an R rating for strong bloody violence, sexual content and language.

Jordan is joined in the cast by Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), singer Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Omar Benson Miller (CSI: Miami), Li Jun Li (The Exorcist TV series), Yao (The Last Bout), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), and musician / cinematographer Peter Dreimanis.

What did you think of Sinners? After you check the movie out on the big screen, let us know by leaving a comment below.