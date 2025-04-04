Sinners first reactions call the Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan vampire movie a gory, masterful banger

Sinners , a genre picture and a period piece from frequent collaborators Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan – who have worked on Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever together as director and cast member, and have other collaborations that Coogler didn’t direct – is set up at Warner Bros., has a budget of around $90 million, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025 (having moved back from a previously announced March release date). With just two weeks to go until the film reaches the big screen, the first reactions have started to drop online – and they are overwhelmingly positive, calling Sinners a gory, masterful banger.

Directed by Coogler with Jordan playing dual roles, Sinners has the following official synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

This project is being kept so tightly under wraps that when it was looking for a studio to call home, “executives and buyers were forced to make the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to take a gander on the script and get details.”

Coogler (who is also developing a reboot of the TV series The X-Files) is producing the film with Proximity Media partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Rebecca Cho serves as executive producer alongside Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (who won his first Oscar for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther and his second for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer). The Motion Picture Association ratings board gave the film an R rating for strong bloody violence, sexual content and language.

Jordan is joined in the cast by Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), singer Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Omar Benson Miller (CSI: Miami), Li Jun Li (The Exorcist TV series), Yao (The Last Bout), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), and musician / cinematographer Peter Dreimanis.

Here’s a sample of the first reactions to Sinners that have arrived on social media:

#Sinners! Dear lord I loved this movie. Maybe my favorite Ryan Coogler movie — so scary and thoughtful and emotional and bold. Michael B Jordan is genuinely incredible but the standout is newcomer Miles Canton. Ludwig’s score is next level. What an astounding achievement. 🧛 pic.twitter.com/6ggihitoVw — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 4, 2025

Happy to report #Sinners is a BANGER!



-Vampire kills are gonna piss off a certain crowd

-Visuals top Notch

-Costume designs were dope

-MBJ isn’t a vampire

-Feels like some of this was ‘Blade’ but repurposed

-MBJ is phenomenal

-Seeing Haillee Steinfeld do a toxic girlfriend… pic.twitter.com/ppUMpYGAQ7 — 🖤 Physical Media Forever 🖤 (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) April 2, 2025

#Sinners is exactly the vampire joint you’d expect Ryan Coogler to make. The way he interweaves music to make it its own character is masterful. Michael B. Jordan is superb, Jack O’Connell enjoyably unsettling, Hailee Steinfed a minx in the best way. Gory, horny, relevant. pic.twitter.com/GdSYCLNFGf — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) April 4, 2025

#SINNERS is the best film of the year (so far). Coogler + Michael B. got the sauce to a level you can't fathom. Every music number had me breathless – especially that oner. Shoutout authentic Irish tunes one time. WB has a hot new, *original* franchise on its hands. @screenrant pic.twitter.com/ad7CJ68N45 — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) April 4, 2025

SINNERS is a melting pot of various things with the foundation being blues, vampires, & supernatural folklore. Floored by it. Strong characters that remind me of people I know. See it in IMAX. Can't imagine seeing it any other way.#SinnersMovie #Sinners #IMAX #SinnersAreComing pic.twitter.com/EGsdVwk6cn — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) April 4, 2025

Folklore and horror collide in Ryan Coogler's ‘Sinners,’ and it's phenomenal.



Raw, bluesy (the music is absolutely brilliant), and bloody, Coogler once again proves why he is one of the best writer-directors working today. #Sinners pic.twitter.com/EWpXYUkBWK — B.M. (@britany_murphs) April 4, 2025

Ryan Coogler has solidified his place as one of the greats (more than he already has) with #Sinners. As good as you think it’s going to be, it’s better. Scary, SEXY, and social commentary with a hell of a bite.



See it in theaters or miss one of the best films of the year. pic.twitter.com/xVLc7kiHVA — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) April 4, 2025

#Sinners: Ryan Coogler’s sweaty, sexy, blood soaked invitation to meet the ancestors. A love letter to the Blues baptized in genre thrills. No one’s making films like him w/ such style, grace, & groove that interrogate the hypocritical boundaries we draw btwn the sacred & secular pic.twitter.com/6owV6br0f6 — Zachary Lee (@zacharoni22) April 4, 2025

I can talk about #Sinners now! Holy shit! I sat up on the edge of my seat at one point and cannot stop thinking about it. Truly a masterpiece and Ryan Coolger is doing it like none other pic.twitter.com/RMuic59GOR — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 4, 2025

What do you think of these first reactions? Are you looking forward to Sinners? Let us know by leaving a comment below.