Worlds collide as Marvel teases an epic showdown in the What If…? Season 3 trailer

The final season of Marvel‘s animated anthology, What If…, is here to tease one of the studio’s most epic battles as heroes and villains collide for a world-altering showdown. Marvel’s What…If Season 3 trailer comes as Disney’s D23 Brazil event winds to a close after a weekend of surprises, reveals, and hype for the Marcel Cinematic Universe’s future.

Marvel’s What If… Season 3 begins streaming on Disney+ on December 22, with a new episode debuting daily for eight days. You can read Disney’s official synopsis for the series below:

Marvel’s animated series “What If…?” returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the Multiverse. Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters. The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Season 3 features fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

Marvel’s What If… Season 3 trailer features heroes and villains from across the Multiverse, including a few surprises like Howard the Duck, Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, Dormammu, Red Guardian, Binary, Winter Soldier, and more! Still, the trailer’s most surprising aspect is the X-Man Storm’s appearance! As Disney works to integrate the X-Men into the MCU, fans can expect more surprises like this in the future.

The first two seasons of Marvel’s What If… are available to stream now on Disney+. The animated anthology series presents audiences with alternate takes on their favorite characters in jaw-dropping animation and action. What do you think about Marvel’s What If… Season 3 trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.