What’s Your Favorite Jurassic Park Sequel?

By
Posted 4 hours ago
This weekend marks the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, the seventh installment in the long-running Jurassic Park franchise. While reviews so far — including ours — have been pretty mixed, audiences seem unfazed. The film is pulling in impressive numbers over the holiday weekend, proving that moviegoers are still very much on board with dinosaurs on the big screen.

Of course, most people agree that the original Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, remains the gold standard. None of the sequels have matched its critical acclaim or cultural impact. But with six follow-ups now in the can, it begs the question: which of the sequels is the best?

That’s the focus of this week’s poll. We want to know what you think is the strongest entry after the original. Is it The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Spielberg’s own darker and more action-heavy follow-up? Or perhaps the stripped-down, survival-focused Jurassic Park III? Maybe you prefer the more recent Jurassic World films starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, which rebooted the franchise for the Marvel era with bigger budgets, more dinosaurs, and plenty of crowd-pleasing spectacle.

Then again, some of you might already consider Jurassic World: Rebirth the best of the bunch, with its back-to-basics approach and fresh energy.

Whatever your pick, we want to hear from you! Vote in the poll below and sound off in the comments — which Jurassic Park sequel deserves to be called the best?

What's Your Favorite Jurassic Park Movie?
